The View fans are calling for Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin to get their own show

Some feel that Sara Haines is the heart of The View, and they aren’t wrong since everyone seems to love her.

Sara is always Whoopi Goldberg’s right hand on the show, keeping her focused on the segments that often bore her.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the lone Republican voice on the panel, is often overlooked since she is in the minority of the show, but when she gets together with Sara, they are a dream team.

The duo recently posted a funny gag on Instagram, and fans commented that they must do it more often.

As Monsters and Critics reported, The View plans to change things this season with a new weekend show, so anything is possible, even a new Sara and Alyssa spinoff.

Fans want an Alyssa and Sara show after watching their antics

Alyssa and Sara shared a video of themselves playing a popular game called “I make a face, and you make the sound.”

They played several rounds of the game, and both gigged in laughter. Fans started to comment.

One fan said, “It’s time for Alyssa and Sara to have their own show.” Another said, “I love you, ladies, love watching on The View.”

Fans want Alyssa and Sara to have their own show. @alyssafarah/Instagram

Other fans started to mention Sunny Hostin. One said, “I wish you and Sara would sit next to each other on The View. I feel a tension between Sunny and You. On her part, not yours.”

Others agreed with the fan, calling Sunny a “buzz kill.”

Fans love Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin together. @alyssafarah/Instagram

Another fan said, “Thanks for not including Sunny in this video.” And one last fan in the sample said, “You two are my peeps.”

Fans comment on Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @alyssafarah/Instagram

Sunny seems to be in the minority in this fan group, although many people rally around her and her husband, Manny, during his legal woes.

Ben Stiller stopped by The View to speak about friendship

Friendship seems to be a theme that The View fans notice, especially regarding their favorites on the show.

Recently, Ben Stiller shared about his marriage to Christine Taylor. Ben and Christine went through a separation during their marriage.

He said that the best thing about their friendship is that they do not take any day for granted that they have with each other.

.@BenStiller opens up about getting back together with his wife Christine Taylor after being separated: "Now, every day that we're together, we do not take for granted."



"The gift for our relationship is that we have that every day and I really am so happy that we're together." pic.twitter.com/V3uBbPyF0w — The View (@TheView) January 16, 2025

Sara and Alyssa are such a hit together that maybe The View will do something special with them in the future.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.