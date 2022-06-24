The Umbrella Academy: Who is Harlan?

Who exactly is Harlan AKA Lester Pocket? Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 brought a lot of new faces to the screen but also a lot of familiar faces or unfamiliar faces with familiar names.

As the Umbrella crew tries to work out their new rivalry with the Sparrow Academy, another name comes to light: Lester Pocket.

However, as is usually the case, not everything is as it seems for the Umbrellas or for Lester Pocket.

Who is Lester Pocket AKA Harlan Cooper?

It is quickly learned that Lester Pocket isn’t Lester at all— but rather, he is Harlan Cooper, the son of Sissy and Carl Cooper.

As fans may remember from last season, Viktor formed a romantic bond with Sissy and was very protective over Harlan, who was a non-verbal child with autism.

When viewers first met Harlan he was a boy being portrayed by actor Justin Paul Kelly, but in the new season, a lot of time has passed. The older man Harlan has become is portrayed by Timm Zemanek.

Viktor immediately shows a close bond with Harlan despite their new age difference and tries to help him.

Things aren’t exactly as they seemed to be from the end of Season 2, and now there’s a new challenge in the mix as Harlan harbors a secret that the rest of the Umbrella Academy isn’t happy to learn.

What happened to Harlan in The Umbrella Academy Season 2?

In Season 2, fans saw Harlan as a child with autism struggling to thrive in his environment. He often became emotionally upset and at one point, runs away.

When he runs, he ends up at the bottom of a pond. Viktor uses his powers to pull the boy out from under the water, but it looks like things are too late for Harlan.

Viktor starts CPR to resuscitate him and fans watch as some of Viktor’s uncontrollable power transfers into Harlan’s body.

Later, Harlan is seen glowing and floating similarly to Viktor. Viktor helps him and it is believed that they have removed his powers, but viewers notice at the end that his powers are still very much there.

Since Harlan is not an Umbrella or Sparrow, existing with powers he wasn’t meant to have proved a difficult task for him, and viewers are given an inside look at the struggles he and Sissy faced throughout the years.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.