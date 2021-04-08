The Serpent’s Ajay Chowdhury is played by Amesh Edireweera: What else has he been in?

Playing Charles Sobhraj’s sidekick, Ajay Chowdhury, is actor Amesh Edireweera. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s new action-thriller The Serpent has been leaving its audience with major chills.

The series follows the real-life crimes of con-man and serial killer Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim). Along with his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman), Sobhraj went on a murder spree throughout Thailand, Nepal, and India, targetting Western travelers.

His victims were often on the young side, as he was known for having a tick against “hippies.”

Amesh Edireweera plays Ajay Chowdhury, Sobhraj’s associate. He is able to sympathize with his character, recognizing that he is a man who “came from nothing.”

Edireweera shared, “It’s difficult to like a character who does such unspeakable things. But on the other hand, there is something fascinating about playing a human being who makes a series of terrible decisions at an impressionable time.”

Here is everything you need to know about the actor and where to find him on social media.

What else has he been in?

The Serpent marks Amesh Edireweera’s biggest role to date. His only previous credit includes starring in a filmed live performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

In the 2020 filmed live performance, he played the character Caliban alongside actors Geraldine James and Rebecca Hall.

When asked about The Serpent being his first major on-screen role, straight out of drama school, Edireweera said, “The whole thing was a crazy experience that I didn’t process until five months after. I just jumped on the ride, and off it took me.”

Is he on social media?

Sadly, Amesh Edireweera does not appear to be on social media. There are no accounts on Twitter or Instagram that indicate being under his ownership.

However, his past drama school, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, seems keen on posting updates on the actor. In January, they posted about The Serpent airing on BBC.

Edireweera is currently living a private life, with very little information about him being readily available throughout biographies or social media.

While he may be absent from social media, he currently has many fans across all online platforms. One fan heavily recommended The Serpent and called Edireweera’s performance “powerful.”

Another fan also posed a question about Edireweera’s online and on-screen absence.

The Serpent is currently trending on Netflix in the United States, occupying the number three slot in the top ten list. The limited series consists of eight hour-long episodes and premiered on April 2.

The Serpent is currently streaming on Netflix.