The Rookie spoilers: Here’s when to tune in for Nolan and Bailey’s wedding and 100th episode celebration

The Rookie finally returns after nearly a nine-month hiatus, and there’s lots for fans to look forward to with Season 6.

Thanks to the Season 6 trailer, fans know things pick up pretty much where they left off when Season 5 ended.

Thorsen’s (Tru Valentino) life hangs in the balance after he is shot and coded while Celina (Lisseth Chavez) was visiting him.

The rest of the Mid-Wilshire crew was on the hunt for the bad guys who shot Thorsen and beat Celina, but the cops were diverted away from the real danger by a mystery man.

Although the hunt for the bad guys is on, when The Rookie returns, two celebrations are taking place on the show.

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley teased two milestone events fans won’t want to miss.

When will Nolan and Bailey’s wedding take place on The Rookie?

It turns out that the two-part premiere event leads up to Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) wedding. Alexi spoke with TV Insider to tease the couples’ special day, which serves as the backdrop for The Rookie’s 100th episode.

Yep, the hit ABC show has reached a significant milestone, so the powers that be are going all out to celebrate.

“[We] wanted to have that moment with the cast and our characters…to do something super romantic and beautiful,” Alexi said regarding the big wedding and the 100th episode.

In true Nolan and Bailey fashion, the wedding does not go off without many complications and hitches because that’s how things roll for the couple.

“Oh, it’s not like things don’t get complicated at the reception. There’s some hijinks,” Alexi shared with TV Insider.

The Rookie fans must tune in on Tuesday, February 27 at 9/8c to see Bailey and Nolan get married and celebrate 100 episodes of the hit ABC show.

Celebrating The Rookie’s 100th episode

Almost immediately, when The Rookie’s cast returned to work, they were filming the 100th episode. Some cast members used Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from a celebration to mark the special milestone.

“Our @therookieabc fam… 100 episode. Let’s do 100 more! So grateful for this group and our entire crew. @alexihawley @nathanfillion @abcnetwork @eone_tv 🔥💪🏼👮🏼‍♂️ #therookie #bradford,” Eric Winter (Bradford) wrote to caption three pictures from the event.

Lisseth also shared two photos on IG—one of her by the giant cake and the same cast picture Eric posted.

“100 episodes! Wow!! Congratulations to the entire cast & crew of @therookieabc 👏🏽 I’m truly grateful to have joined this amazing family💙#forevergrateful 🥹🫶🏽 let’s go for 100 more #therookie,” she wrote.

The official Instagram account for The Rookie also shares some shots from the special day celebrating 100 episodes.

The Rookie is back with Season 6, which includes a milestone moment and a wedding that fans won’t want to miss. Be sure to tune in for all the drama, chaos, hijinks, and fun.

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.