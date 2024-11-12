The Rookie Season 7 premiere date, cast, and everything else we know

The Rookie fans can rejoice because we finally have a premiere date for Season 7 of the hit ABC show.

It’s been a long wait for The Rookie fans, thanks to ABC moving the cop drama to early 2025 instead of fall 2024.

Season 6 of The Rookie ended last May, meaning a nearly eight-month hiatus before the Mid-Wilshire crew returns.

The good news is that we are in the final stretch of the waiting period because The Rookie returns on Tuesday, January 7, at 10/9c.

Along with news of the show’s return, ABC shared that when The Rookie does return, Season 7 will have only a couple of hiatus weeks.

That means the 18-episode season will air new episodes pretty much until the finale in May 2025.

The Rookie Season 7 cast

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tru Valentino has exited the series, meaning Aaron Thorsen will no longer be in the Mid-Wilshire mix.

Following the news that Tru was leaving, it was revealed that Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher are joining The Rookie. Deric will play Miles, a rookie from Texas. Patrick will play another rookie named Seth, who struggles to get a handle on his dream job.

The newbies join series regulars Nathan Fillion (Nolan), Eric Winter (Bradford), Mekia Cox (Harper), Alyssa Diaz (Lopez), Richard T. Jones (Grey), Melissa O’Neil (Chen), Jenna Dewan (Bailey), Shawn Ashmore (Wesley), and Lisseth Chavez (Juarez).

What can fans expect from The Rookie Season 7?

Bradford and Chen’s breakup will play a big role in The Rookie Season 7. Their feelings for each other are as strong as ever, but so are their reasons for being apart. We can expect some teasing of a Chenford reunion throughout the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey try to navigate the fallout of her horrible ex, Jason (Steve Kazee), being out of prison. They are also moving full steam ahead with the adoption process, which challenges the couple.

Executive producer Alexi Hawley also teases drama for Lopez and Wesley and Grey struggling to decide if it’s time to retire or take a different direction in his career.

Alex has been keeping the details under wraps, but we know the cast has been having a great time filming the new season. Many of them have been sharing behind-the-scenes fun via social media.

The wait is almost over for The Rookie Season 7. Here’s hoping a trailer drops soon now that a premiere date has been revealed.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, January 7, at 10/9c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.