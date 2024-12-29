The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey and fans call out prizes after contestant ‘played game perfectly’

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey continues to be surprised by some of the prices for prizes on the game show.

Fans seem to share those sentiments based on a recent edition of the game Hot Seat, where a contestant tried to win up to $20,000.

The game features five prizes with varying prices. The contestant must determine whether the actual price is higher or lower than the price shown.

The contestant is in a moving chair, the “Hot Seat,” which has blue “lower” and red “higher” buttons they can press as they go from item to item in the timed game.

For a recent episode, Rebekah had her chance to win significant money as she received suggestions from the audience.

While Drew felt the contestant “played perfectly,” the host and viewers still called out some of the surprising prizes and prices in the game.

Drew was surprised by prize prices during TPIR game

Rebekah had to determine if five small prizes she saw on stage had higher or lower prices than the price tag displayed.

They were a jewelry lockbox, a curling wand, a stainless steel dog bowl with a silicon boot, a JBL portable waterproof speaker, and a red manual typewriter with die-cast metal housing.

For the game, Rebekah had 35 seconds as she consulted the audience, pressed a button, and her chair went to the next item.

She chose lower than $70 on the lockbox, higher than $49 on the hair curler, lower than $55 on the dog bowl, and lower than $60 for the JBL portable speaker.

With 10 seconds left, she decided the typewriter’s price exceeded $180.

Drew told her it was time to start winning some money, and they would show her only the prizes she got right, in no particular order. With each one shown that was correct, she received more prize money.

She also got a chance to walk away after each amount she won.

“Dog bowl, if it’s less than $55, I hope, you get $500,” Drew told her.

He revealed that the price, $35, was lower and added that it was “already too much” for the dog bowl.

“It’s already a lot for a dog bowl, but it’s a nice dog bowl,” he said as Rebekah won $500.

She said she’d keep going for more money, and Drew revealed the lockbox price was $37.

“Only two dollars more than a dog bowl!” the host said, chuckling.

They continued to move on. Rebekah had more of the items correct, including the typewriter, which was $250. Once she reached $10,000 in prize money, her final item to win $20,000 was the JBL speaker.

With $10,000 already won, she said she’d walk away and pass on her chance at the top prize. She made the right move, since the speaker she guessed was less than $60 had an actual price of $80.

Rebekah celebrated winning $10,000 as Drew told her, “You played that perfectly.”

TPIR fans also called out prizes and prices

In the clip’s YouTube comment section, fans expressed surprise and frustration about the prices of several prizes, including the typewriter and speaker.

“Who in the world uses typewriters today?” a fan asked, while another noted, “Jbl doesn’t make anything cheap.”

“I honestly believed that typewriter was less than 180 surprised that it was more,” a viewer commented.

Others celebrated the win, saying, “$10,000! That’s still a lot! Half of the top prize, but still hefty!” and “For Rebekah , The Price Was right !!”

During some games, Drew often jokes or comments about the prices of various items during the show. During a recent holiday-themed episode’s Plinko game, he was surprised at the cost of a gravy boat, expressing he’d instead squeeze his gravy out of a jar or bottle to save money.

In addition, The Price Is Right host joked that a couple’s impressive luck winning $20,000 with only two chips in that Plinko game “saved money” for the show since they could’ve won $50,000.