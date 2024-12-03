The Madness Season 2: Colman Domingo teases the Netflix series’ possible return

Colman Domingo, the acclaimed actor leading Netflix’s top thriller limited series The Madness, has hinted at the possibility of a second season.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the story of Muncie Daniels and his family.

He suggested that their journey could evolve into that of “modern-day, everyday superheroes” confronting global challenges.

“I hope so. ‘The Madness’ is a show I really enjoyed,” Domingo shared.

“I think there’s more story for Muncie and his family. Now that they’ve had all these huge life lessons, I’d be interested to take them out in the world and make them these modern-day, everyday superheroes who are just coming together as a family to work on things that affect the world or affect some change in some way.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He added, “I feel like we need to take them to Europe and see what happens with this family.”

The Madness garners mixed reviews from Netflix viewers

Netflix’s The Madness has sparked a wide range of reactions among viewers, with some praising its gripping storyline and others critiquing its pacing and complexity.

The thriller series, led by Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels, has undoubtedly left a strong impression, but not everyone agrees on whether it hits the mark.

Fans of the series have lauded its intense and unpredictable plot. One viewer called it “insane” and admitted, “I’m hooked,” while another described it as “such a crazy show” and recommended it to others.

Pic credit: @Callum___Moran/X

“The Madness is such a crazy show. Definitely recommend it though,” a viewer wrote on X.

Pic credit: @yeahitsjedz/Twitter

These glowing comments highlight the series’ ability to capture attention with its high-stakes drama and compelling characters.

However, not all feedback has been as enthusiastic. Some viewers felt that the series, which started with great promise, faltered as it progressed.

“It’s not horrible, but I’ve struggled through the last three episodes,” one commenter shared, noting that while the show has a lot going on, it sometimes feels like “so little at the same time.” This sentiment reflects a common critique of the series’ pacing and its attempts to juggle multiple storylines.

Pic credit: @daughterofdean/X

Others found the show’s themes to be particularly resonant, even if controversial.

One viewer remarked, “What’s crazy is how REAL The Madness on Netflix is. Those offended are the problem,” pointing to the show’s unflinching exploration of social and personal issues that may strike a chord or a nerve with audiences.

Pic credit: @JonicaCBooth/X

Overall, The Madness has garnered a mixed reception. While many appreciate its bold storytelling and intense character arcs, others feel that the execution doesn’t always live up to its ambitious premise.

As fans await news of a potential second season, the debate around the series only adds to its intrigue.

Will Netflix bring back The Madness for a second season?

While Netflix has not officially confirmed a second season of The Madness, Domingo’s comments suggest a strong interest in further exploring the narrative.

The show’s success and the rich potential for character development could pave the way for future installments.

Fans eagerly await official announcements regarding the series’ continuation.

The Madness is currently available to stream on Netflix.