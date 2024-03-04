Euphoria: Colman Domingo explains why Season 3 was delayed

Euphoria fans have been waiting for new episodes for over two years, and the delay shows no signs of slowing down soon.

Colman Domingo, who plays Ali on the HBO drama, is opening up about the reason behind the delay, and it’s not what you think.

While many thought the burgeoning careers of stars like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney were behind the delays, the Fear the Walking Dead alum claims it’s all down to series creator Sam Levinson.

“[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important,” Domingo told GQ in a new interview.

“He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls,” he adds.

“That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

Euphoria Season 3 will probably have a big time jump

It’s certainly a big ask to have fans wait this long on new episodes, but there’s now an even higher chance that the show will take place years after high school, as previously rumored.

While it sounds like the scripts aren’t even near completed for the upcoming season of the award-winning series, there will be an even more significant hurdle for the show to overcome:

How will it get all of its cast available at the one time? As we already said, everyone became overnight movie stars after the show’s success.

The cast has all been propelled to stardom

Zendaya was a big deal before the series even started.

Sweeney has found great success on the big screen with Anyone But You, opposite Glen Powell, but as she so hilariously quipped over the weekend, you probably didn’t see her in Madame Web.

The latest Spiderverse flick stalled at the box office earlier this year. Still, Anyone But You has been a massive success story at the box office, recently crossing $200 million, an astronomical figure for a rom-com.

Elordi recently had a scene-stealing role in Saltburn and starred in the Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla.

Schafer joined the Hunger Games universe late last year with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and will enter the world of horror with Cuckoo later this year.

All four of the above cast members are expected to return for the next season of the drama.

Many cast members may not return for Euphoria Season 3

Barbie Ferreira announced her exit following the conclusion of Euphoria Season 2 amid a rumored rift with Levinson.

Sadly, Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, died in 2023, but we expect the series to pay tribute to him during the upcoming season.

The rest of the cast is uncertain because if the show is moving on from the high school years, there’s a high probability that many of the characters will have new people in their lives, making it difficult to keep certain characters around.

Euphoria is currently on hiatus at HBO. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2025.