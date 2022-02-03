The lineup for Tales of The Walking Dead is finally announced

Promotional image for Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC announced back in October of last year that they had greenlit a new Walking Dead series called Tales of The Walking Dead.

This anthology series will cover different shorter stories bound up in the same universe as The Walking Dead. Viewers will not only get new characters and stories but expansions on previously explored aspects of the original zombie apocalypse series.

Now, the network has publicly announced some of the new actors that will join the premiere season of Tales of The Walking Dead.

Previously, there had been speculation regarding the cast lineup, with suggestions that some familiar faces would return for the new series.

Five new actors cast for Tales of The Walking Dead

According to Deadline, five new actors will join the lineup for Tales of The Walking Dead.

Anthony Edwards (from Inventing Anna and WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night) are all set to star in the new Walking Dead series.

As yet, no further details have been revealed by AMC, but the universe’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple, offered up the following statement.

"Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come."











Here’s what we know about Tales of The Walking Dead

In addition to the cast announcement, it was also revealed that Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) would all direct an episode each. Joining them would be Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), who will direct three episodes.

This means that all of the directors have already been announced for Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead as it was previously announced that the first installment would run for six hour-long episodes.

Channing Powell will act as showrunner for Tales of The Walking Dead and also released the following statement on the new show.

“We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting, and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror, and, yes, humor they bring to the screen.”

As yet, no release date has been issued for the first season, but it is expected to drop in the summer of 2022.

