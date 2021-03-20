The Lincoln Lawyer is coming to Netflix and will feature Harry Bosch

Matthew McConaughey in The Lincoln Lawyer. Pic credit: Lionsgate

The Lincoln Lawyer is coming to Netflix and it will not only feature the character from that novel series, but also the character from the original novels that the series spun off from.

What is most interesting is that the novel the Lincoln Lawyer originated from was recently made as an Amazon Prime Video original series.

Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer is in production and will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022.

According to ProductionWeekly, the filming starts on March 30 and will wrap up on October 29.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the novel series by Michael Connelly.

It features a criminal defense lawyer named Mickey Haller, a man who gets his nickname based on the fact he does most of his business out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, of which he has a personal driver.

The Lincoln Lawyer was made as a movie in 2011, with Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Haller. In that movie, he was hired to defend a man (Ryan Phillippe) accused of murder. When he learns his client is guilty, he sets out to find a way to do his job properly, while still making sure the man is punished for his crimes.

In the Netflix series, the plot is very different.

Things are finally looking up for defense attorney Mickey Haller. After two years of wrong turns, Haller is back in the courtroom. When Hollywood lawyer Jerry Vincent is murdered, Haller inherits his biggest case yet: the defense of Walter Elliott, a prominent studio executive accused of murdering his wife and her lover. But as Haller prepares for the case that could launch him into the big time, he learns that Vincent's killer may be coming for him next. Enter Harry Bosch. Determined to find Vincent's killer, he is not opposed to using Haller as bait. But as danger mounts and the stakes rise, these two loners realize their only choice is to work together.

Who is Harry Bosch?

The most surprising thing about the synopsis is the mention of Harry Bosch.

Before The Lincoln Lawyer, Michael Connelly’s most successful series was about a detective named Harry Bosch. Mickey Haller was introduced in the Bosch books as the half-brother of Bosch.

Harry Bosch debuted in The Black Echo and there are now 21 novels about the character. What is interesting is that Bosch was an Amazon Prime Video original series since 2015.

Titus Welliver played Harry Bosch in that series, which lasted six seasons and has a seventh coming, as well as a Harry Bosch spinoff for IMDb TV.