The Last of Us: Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles reveals he really wanted to play Joel

Gaming fans of The Last of Us are eager to see how the story of Joel and Ellie translates into a TV series.

And, with the show premiering on January 15 on HBO Max, the network has recently amped up the promotion of its new TV show.

A new trailer dropped earlier in the month, which really gave viewers a hint of what is coming.

In addition to this, new promotional stills were also shared featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Already, the actors are filling the roles rather nicely, and it seems likely that, before long, it will be hard to imagine anyone else in the roles.

Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles recently revealed that he “pushed hard” to get the role prior to HBO casting Pedro.

Jensen Ackles was eager to star in The Last of Us

According to a new clip shared on social media, Jensen really wanted to win the part of Joel.

“I was kind of really pushing hard for Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us,” the actor revealed as the audience showed their appreciation.

The clip was from a Supernatural convention held last weekend in Nashville, Tennesee, according to Nerds and Beyond.

And while the actor was determined to star in the post-apocalyptic TV series, he was quick to note that he didn’t believe he ever really made the cut.

“I don’t think I was really in the mix or even had a shot at it,” Jensen stated.

According to HBO’s synopsis, The Last of Us “takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.”

“Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) wanted to play Joel in HBO's #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/HxdNwe8NOz — The Last of Us TV (@TheLastofUsTV) December 19, 2022

Jensen Ackles will feature in a new game

Another clip from the same convention revealed that while Jensen may have missed out on portraying Joel in The Last of Us, he would feature in another gaming project.

The clip reveals that Jensen is set to “shoot a whole day for a new game that’s coming out.”

Although the celebrity didn’t reveal which game he was involved with, he did assure fans that they would “find out soon enough.”

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO Max on January 15.