The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 return date: When will show come back on?

The Haves and the Have Nots is a crime drama series that airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

This was the first scripted television series that aired on the network and was written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

The drama series centers on the complicated dynamic between the rich and powerful Cryer family of Savannah, Georgia, and their hired help.

With six seasons in the can, fans wondered if there would be the seventh season, and here is everything we know about the future of The Haves and the Have Nots.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of The Haves and the Have Nots?

In May 2019, star Gavin Houston announced that the show was coming back for a Season 7 and that production was going to start on the season in June 2019.

“In two weeks we’re going back for season 9. We’re like the NCIS of melodrama,” Houston said. “It keeps going, and it’s still a hit on OWN, and it is such a blessing. What it’s really a testament of, I think, is the cast, because we’re so close.”

That is excellent news for anyone who wants to see something new on TV with all the delays and postponements due to COVID-19. That production timeline meant the show could easily have been finished before coronavirus delays.

This is one of the few hopeful things that fans have to look forward to in 2020. Even better, the show was renewed for three more seasons.

This renewal is because The Haves and the Have Nots is the No. 1 American original cable series when it comes to African American female viewers. It is also in the top five original scripted series.

Release date latest: When is The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 likely to come out?

The first part of Season 7 premiered on January 7 of this year. That included the first 10 episodes of the season.

There are still 10 episodes left to air.

Now, there is one question here. The past seasons saw the seasons hit in January and then continue in June. Last month, the second part of Season 7 did not hit, and there is a question of when it will arrive.

With the last 10 episodes being late, one has to think there could still be something to shoot. If that is true, then the show will pick up again when the shutdown ends, but that means it could get put off until later in 2020, or early 2021.

While the show has been set up for the eighth and ninth seasons, OWN has not made its own official announcement, and the news comes straight from the cast members.

With that said, there is undoubtedly more coming in Season 7, as it was filming before the shutdown.

The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 cast updates

Season 7 returned in January, and the cast should include Tika Sumpter as Candace Young, John Schneider as James Cryer, Angela Robinson as Veronica, Tyler Lepley as Benjamin Young, Crystal R. Fox as Hanna Young, Gavin Houston as Jeffrey Harrington, Aaron O Connell as Wyatt Cryer, Renee Lawless as Katheryn Cryer, Peter Parros as David Harrington, Presilah Nunez as Erica, Brett Davis as Mitchell Malone, and Nicholas James as Justin Lewis.

Tyler Perry wrote and directed The Haves and the Have Nots.

The Haves and the Have Nots spoilers

There have been 170 episodes over the first 6.5 seasons of the show. Season 6 was the smallest, with only nine episodes. Season 7 was back up to 20 episodes, which was still the second-smallest season.

The series follows three families and their lifestyles in Savannah, Georgia: the rich, powerful Cryer and Harrington families (“The Haves”) and the poor and destitute Young family (“The Have Nots”).

Also, remember last year when Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show) was shown in a photo working at Trader Joe’s. Tyler Perry cast him in the series for Season 7.

The seventh season saw the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families fighting for their very existence with the tagline “revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death, and destruction touching the lives of every character.”

The 10th episode of Season 7 aired on March 10, right around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there are only two months between seasons, it is expected that a lot of the season has been filmed.

Sadly, there is still a chance that the entire second half of Season 7 could get moved into the first part of an expanded Season 8. If that is true, that will not happen until January 2021.

The Haves and the Have Nots is a crime drama but it is also a soap opera, so the families are interconnected and the melodrama is high. The seventh season of the series deals a lot with the Cryer son Wyatt’s storyline, as he shuffles between his home and rehab.

The Haves and the Have Nots