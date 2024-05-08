The Good Doctor spoilers: Claire returns as a patient

The Good Doctor is checking in with one of its original stars as the series winds down, and it doesn’t sound like good news is on the horizon.

A new promo released for the penultimate episode of the ABC medical drama shows Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) on Shaun’s (Freddie Highmore) doorstep with a smile.

They’ve been friends since the series premiere, so Claire’s return to town should be a happy occasion.

The clip then cuts to Shaun telling Claire that the doctors found a lump on her breast.

He reveals that the initial biopsy was negative, but the footage then shows Claire revealing that she does have cancer.

The Good Doctor has a bad track record handling actor exits, with the show typically putting them through the wringer.

Antonia Thomas is back for the final two episodes of The Good Doctor

It happened to Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Asher Wolke, with both men being killed off under horrifying circumstances.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Thomas is back for the final two episodes, so Claire’s storyline won’t end with the penultimate episode.

Claire was last seen heading back to Guatemala to continue her work.

The official synopsis for the next episode teases that her work abroad is complete.

ABC has also released a synopsis for the series finale, titled “Goodbye.”

How will The Good Doctor end?

“As the doctors consider their futures, they work together to solve one of the most important cases of their careers,” the short and sweet description reads.

It is always difficult to say goodbye to such a long-running series, but The Good Doctor’s storylines have become increasingly unbelievable in recent years.

Not too long ago, ABC was interested in keeping the show on the air alongside a spinoff titled The Good Lawyer.

However, the network changed focus and canceled long-running shows, including Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19.

ABC is parting ways with many scripted shows

The decision came after the success of its all-reality fall schedule, which was triggered by delays plaguing its scripted roster.

Reality TV is far cheaper to produce than scripted series, so it makes sense that ABC is increasing its reality output.

The cancellation of The Good Doctor means the series could end without the closure expected for such a long-running series, but it should help having Thomas back for the series finale.

The show has never been the same since her departure.

The Good Doctor airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 10/9c. Stream full episodes on Hulu.