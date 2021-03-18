The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What time does it come out PT and ET on Disney Plus?

Anthony Mackie starring as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Pic credit: Marvel

The time has arrived! The highly-anticipated action series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be premiering in under 24 hours.

Marvel Studios’ official overview for the series is, “Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.”

Following the heartwrenching journey of WandaVision, fans are expecting the series to be filled with many Marvel Cinematic Universe-quality action sequences and hilarity brought on by the clashing personalities of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

When will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

The new Disney Plus series will premiere on Friday, March 19. As demonstrated by the WandaVision premieres, the first episode is expected to be promptly added to the streaming platform at 3:00 A.M. ET, 2:00 A.M. CT and midnight P.T.

However, many fans have reported the Disney Plus website crashing during these early morning premieres, especially for those viewing on mobile devices and using the app. Hopefully, in the few weeks between WandaVision’s finale and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering, those kinks were ironed out.

How many episodes will there be?

The plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will develop over six episodes. According to the New York Times, the episodes will each have a runtime of 45-55 minutes.

Excitingly enough, the series has been described as having “the cinematic feel of a feature film.” Director Kari Skogland described its evolution as “epic.” She said, “We get to go inside these characters and their world in a much more intimate way. If the movies were a snack, this six-hour series is the meal.”

Skogland added, “It has all of the wonderful things that come with the MCU—action, comedy, the high-octane pace, familiar faces and new characters. It’s all incredibly relatable.”

Who will be starring in the series?

Returning to the screen are Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the show’s title characters— as one would expect. However, as Skogland teased, there are many “familiar faces” in the cast.

Emily VanCamp will be returning as Sharon Carter/Agent 13. This Canadian actress previously starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Outside of Marvel, she is currently playing the lead character Nic ‘Nicolette’ Kevin in the medical drama The Resident.

And Daniel Bruhl will be reprising his role as Baron Zemo, as seen in Captain America: Civil War. After his MCU debut, he appeared in the limited series The Alienist as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19.