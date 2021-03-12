New featurette for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teases a ‘buddy cop’ series

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

With WandaVision in the rearview mirror and setting up the future of the MCU, Disney+ is now looking ahead at its next television/streaming project, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. This means the advertising department is in full swing.

The series will land on the platform next week but before doing so, Marvel fans can feast their eyes on a brief behind-the-scenes featurette of the show.

And honestly, the teaser makes The Falcon and The Winter Soldier look like full-fledged popcorn entertainment.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

So what can viewers expect? Check out The Falcon and The Winter Soldier featurette and get a glimpse of what kind of series Marvel is planning.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier behind-the-scenes-featurette

The fresh new footage is about one minute in length but gives a solid impression of the direction of the series. Kevin Feige and crew are clearly trying to invoke the spirit of classic buddy cop movies like Lethal Weapon or Bad Boys.

One can almost see Anthony Mackie struggling not to say the line, “I’m getting too old for this sh**.”

And if Marvel was going to use this genre on a franchise, Falcon and Winter Soldier is probably the best duo to share a comedic exchange, especially since they were both great friends with Steve Rogers.

Read More WandaVision showrunner explains that notable MCU character death

Here is the featurette from Disney+:

Mackie saying in the footage “it’s an example of opposites attract; we couldn’t be more different” is complemented later by Sebastian Stan’s “buddy comedy” description. The only thing about buddy comedies and/or buddy cop movies is that they can either be very good or extremely generic. Here is hoping Feige and the showrunners have found a way to revitalize an overdone movie trope.

Falcon and Winter Soldier’s tense chemistry

There are many reasons why Feige knew these two would have to hash things out. Bucky was friends much longer with Cap than Sam Wilson was, so inevitably that is going to create some level of resentment.

And Feige himself explained why they made the decision to pass the shield to Sam during the final moments of Avengers: Endgame.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

But as much as the promotion feels like it’s trying to focus all of our attention on these two characters, one can notice that Helmut Zemo keeps getting downplayed in the marketing.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems like a loose sequel to Captain America: Civil War and because of this, we have to wonder if Marvel keeps putting these men in the foreground to keep us distracted from what the show might be hiding.

Only one week left and all will be revealed.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ on March 19.