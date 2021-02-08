Falcon and Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer offers a surprising MCU crossover

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Falcon and Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer. Pic credit: Marvel

The Super Bowl trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Solider hit early in the game and showed fans what they can expect from the upcoming Disney+ series.

It showed what fans can expect from the series as well as a surprising appearance by someone that fans will meet this summer in one of the big MCU movies.

Falcon and Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer shows that this next Disney+ series following WandaVision will play out almost like a buddy cop comedy.

The trailer shows more of the awkward relationship between Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) as it is bookended with a visit to what looks to be a therapist.

In between is a ton of action.

In includes a quick look at Baron Zemo, the guy who brainwashed Winter Soldier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He is rumored to be the main villain in this movie.

There is also a look at Sharon Carter, who has appeared in the Captain America movies as well.

However, the big surprise was the appearance of actress Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, one of the Black Widows in the Marvel Universe.

Who is Yelena Belova in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Fans were going to meet Yelena Belova when she appears this March in Black Widow. She is one of Widow’s allies as she battles a new version of the training group that turned her into an assassin.

In the comics, Belova is a Black Widow, the same as Natasha.

Since Black Widow takes place after Captain America: Civil War, the movie takes place in the past, much like Captain Marvel did. This spoils one minor fact — Yelena lives in that movie.

Yelena has no powers, but in the comics, she is more willing to kill than Black Widow and that might carry over to the MCU, depending on her role in the movies moving forward. In the comics, she works as a mercenary for hire.

Since Natasha died in Avengers: Endgame, it looks like Yelena will become the new Black Widow in the MCU and she will actually make her first appearance on the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19, 2021 on Disney+. There will be six episodes in the series. Black Widow hits theaters on May 7, 2021.