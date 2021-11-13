The Expanse Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Expanse from Amazon Prime Video. Pic credit: Amazon

Fans enjoyed three years of The Expanse only to see SyFy cancel the show and leave them wanting more.

The good news is that Amazon Prime Video picked it up and gave the fans what they wanted — three more seasons of The Expanse.

Season 5 just hit the streaming service, and while there are still a handful of episodes to air before the season ends, the streaming service announced a new season was coming to conclude the show.

Here is everything we know so far about The Expanse Season 6.



This article provides everything that is known about The Expanse Season 6 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of The Expanse?

There will be a sixth and final season of The Expanse.

The fifth season will end on February 3, 2021, and there will be one more season to come after that. This season was very different because Season 4 hit at once, and now fans have to wait and watch the series weekly for Season 5.

Interestingly, the ninth and final book in The Expanse series will hit around the same time that Season 6 hits, but it will have nothing to do with the final season.

There will be nine total books in the series, but each season of the show covers one book, and it will end on Book 6. This is because that book is the end of the story for these characters and the seventh book is a time-jump.

That should mean very few “Game of Thrones surprises” for fans of The Expanse when it comes to the end of the series.

Release date latest: When does The Expanse Season 6 come out?

The Expanse Season 6 will arrive on December 10, 2021.

The six-episode final season will roll out weekly on Fridays, wrapping with the series finale on Jan. 14, 2022.

It is also what Disney+ has been doing, and the high interest in shows like The Mandalorian proves that weekly episodes are still exciting for fans.

The Expanse Season 6 cast updates

The main cast is expected to be back for The Expanse Season 6.

Remember, this is based on a book series, and the first six books follow these characters before jumping into the future.

Dominique Tipper will be back as Naomi Nagata, as will Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, Cara Gee as Camina Drummer, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper, Nadine Nicole as Clarissa Melpomene Mao, Jasai Chase Ownes as Felip Inaros and Keon Alexander as Marco Inaro.

Cas Anvar (Alex Kamal) will not return for Season 6. The character died of a stroke in the Season 5 finale.

The Expanse Season 6 spoilers

The Season 6 renewal announcement came late, and most of Season 5 was already shot when they were told there would be a final sixth season.

“We didn’t get our Season 6 order until we were almost done with post on Season 5. So, I mean, most of the time, at least in my experience now after doing this for six years, you never know that you’re getting another season,” said writer Daniel Abraham.

“You have to operate under the assumption you’ll get another season,” he continued. “But you generally don’t get that order much earlier than we got this one. And actually, getting that next season order before the current season has aired is actually a real luxury; it’s really nice.”

The good news is that his co-writer Ty Franck said that Season 6 is something they had been planning since SyFy canceled the show the first time.

“The sixth season version of this was something we’ve been talking about since the first time we got canceled,” Franck said. “So, there wasn’t a lot of scrambling with this one.”

“But yeah, I mean, you don’t know. When we were writing Season 5, we had no idea whether we would even ever get a Season 6,” Abraham continued. “We were hopeful, and when we did get a Season 6, now we get to pay off a lot of stuff we built into Season 5.”

Fans of The Expanse have plenty to look forward to.

The Expanse Season 6 will premiere on Prime Video on December 10, 2021.