The Equalizer Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Queen Latifa headed to television in 2021 for the reboot of the classic television series The Equalizer.

Gender swapped, with a female lead rather than the male lead from the original series and the Denzel Washington movies, The Equalizer starred Queen Latifa as the vigilante helping others while also trying to raise a daughter.

It was an instant success, with a massive audience for the premiere and the second-largest weekly audience for CBS after only NCIS.

The good news is there will be a second season.

Here is everything we know so far about The Equalizer Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Equalizer?

The good news is that CBS is bringing back The Equalizer for a second season. This is also a no-brainer.

Among all dramas on CBS this season (based on its live airings), The Equalizer ranks second in total audience (behind only NCIS) and is No. 3 in the demo.

The premiere episode after the Super Bowl had 20 million total viewers, making The Equalizer an immediate hit. This was the largest audience for an entertainment program since the 2020 Oscars.

Since then, it averaged eight million viewers in the Live+Same Day numbers, the most-watched show on Sundays.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement.

“We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

Release date latest: When does The Equalizer Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when The Equalizer will return for its second season.

The first season was a midseason order, and it debuted after the Super Bowl on February 7, 2021.

The series’ first season was also only 10 episodes.

If the second season maintains its short season order, expect it to be another midseason series and for it to hit sometime in January 2022.

We will update this article as soon as CBS reveals when they plan to premiere The Equalizer Season 2.

The Equalizer Season 2 cast updates

Queen Latifa will be back as Robyn McCall for Season 2, as she is the main draw of this series.

Laya DeLeon Hayes, who plays Robyn’s daughter Delilah, should also return. Their relationship is a key part of the series, outside of the missions that Robyn sets out on.

Lorraine Toussaint will also return as Aunt Vi, Robyn’s aunt who helps her with Delilah while hiding her secret life.

Also returning for The Equalizer Season 2 should be Liza Lapira as Mel Bayani and Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, a wife and husband duo who help Robyn with her missions.

Mel is a former Air Force sniper turned bar owner who provides Robyn with a secret base of operations. Harry is a master hacker who Robyn helped fake his own death.

Chris North is William Bishop, who works as a liaison between Robyn and the CIA. He runs his own private security company and doesn’t interfere with Robyn’s activities.

Tory Kittles plays Marcus Dante, an NYPD detective who tried to stop Robyn, and failed, before they chose to help each other on cases.

Expect plenty of guest stars in Season 2 of The Equalizer as well.

The Equalizer Season 2 spoilers

The Equalizer is a remake of the classic 1980s television series starring Edward Woodward, which itself spawned two movies with Denzel Washington in the lead role.

Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman who uses her skills as a former CIA operative to help those with no one else to turn to.

Robyn is also a single mother who has to balance her family with her desire to help others.

The Equalizer Season 1 spent a lot of time on the relationship between Robyn and Dante, who was initially trying to stop her. By the end of the season, Dante gave up on his quest to arrest Robyn and accepts that they can help each other for the greater good.

However, he also warned that if he stopped investigating her, another detective would step in and take his place, so Robyn is not out of trouble with the police just yet.

The biggest change that will affect The Equalizer in Season 2 is Robyn’s daughter Delilah learning that her mother is the vigilante. She learns this by finding Robyn’s secret cache of weapons, passports, wigs, and more.

How this affects their relationship could be huge in Season 2, especially if Delilah tries to follow in her mother’s footsteps. The two had a major confrontation at the end of the season, and things will definitely change between them.

CBS has yet to announce when The Equalizer Season 2 will premiere.