The Curse of Oak Island: Who is Nova Scotia’s legendary blacksmith Carmen Legge?

Nova Scotia’s legendary blacksmith Carmen Legge has been a firm fan favorite on The Curse of Oak Island since he first appeared in Season 6.

Since that first appearance in 2019, Carmen has been featured in 41 episodes of The Curse of Oak Island, and one episode of the spin-off show Drilling Down.

Carmen started his blacksmithing career at the New Ross Farm Museum, a Nova Scotia agricultural museum, where he wowed visitors with his skills in old-time blacksmithing.

He is now regularly called upon by the Lagina brothers and their team to investigate and identify metal artifacts found on Oak Island. His professional but laid-back and calming style has endeared him to many viewers.

Carmen has a thick Nova Scotian accent, meaning he is usually subtitled on the show. In a recent interview, he claimed that producers added the subtitles after discovering lipreaders couldn’t read his lips.

He also blamed his disjointed speech.

Carmen claimed he gained part of his expertise through the wisdom of an older blacksmith shortly before they retired, and he learned the rest while on the job. His extensive knowledge of all artifacts was bolstered through reading.

The blacksmith is also an expert in oxen and has even written a book about the work animals titled Oxen: Their care, training, and use.

Carmen is now moving away from the New Ross Farm Museum and is trying new things.

Oak Island blacksmith Carmen Legge has his own YouTube channel

Carmen Legge has branched out with his YouTube channel, Well Looka Here with Carmen Legge. The name refers to the folksy way he often greets the Oak Island guys with a “Well, looka here” when they arrive with an interesting artifact.

The channel will examine blacksmithing, oxen, and local Nova Scotian history. But it will also focus on Oak Island.

He is teaming up with Danny Henniger, a longtime historian and Oak Island researcher and enthusiast currently based at the Oak Island Resort and Conference Centre. They promise to do some in-depth deep dives into the history and the mystery of Oak Island.

The pair discussed the Oak Island Money Pit in their most recent video.

Carmen also has a brand new book out!

Oak Island’s Carmen Legge has written a novel about a blacksmith

Carmen has written a humorous fictional novel about — you probably guessed it — a blacksmith named Dennis. The story is set in the past and revolves around Dennis telling tales about all the characters he’s met in his 37 years as a blacksmith. The book is titled Like A Fella Says.

The Oak Island regular has been promoting his book this week on social media. In one post, he put up a pic of the book and wrote, “Thank you all, for the nice comments… Please leave a nice review on Amazon, if ya think of it…”

Once Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island returns in the fall, we expect to see more of Carmen imparting his wisdom.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 is expected to return in November 2024 on History.