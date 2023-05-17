The Curse of Oak Island: Season 10 finale closes with treasure within 15 feet of garden shaft, and 800 artifacts

The Curse of Oak Island aired its Season 10 finale last night, and if only the guys had a few more episodes because it feels like they are so close to solving the island’s mystery.

Last week, viewers were left waiting to see if a new six-inch drill bit would penetrate the bottom of the garden shaft and reveal a tunnel or a shaft.

But unfortunately, those who were expecting a big reveal or a major revelation would be forgiven for feeling disappointed.

The drilling failed to get through, leaving this season finale feeling a bit like an anticlimax. But there were some high points.

Gary Drayton joined Rick and Marty Lagina at the bottom of the garden shaft, armed with his metal detector and his positive can-do attitude. These attributes paid off when the detector began pinging for non-ferrous metals, which means gold, silver, and copper.

The muddy ground at the bottom of the shaft was far too unstable at this point, meaning the guys could only listen to pings from the metal detector. But next spring, they’ll be back to dig down to those non-ferrous hits.

Dr. Spooner says the treasure is within 15 feet of the garden shaft

In the War Room, Dr. Ian Spooner told the guys that further studies on the water samples in the garden shaft area verify there’s a big deposit within 15 feet of the bottom of the shaft. This was already suspected, but it’s sure nice to get it confirmed.

Marty asked, “There’s a massive treasure within 15 feet of the garden shaft?” to which Ian responded, “Yeah, we’ve narrowed an area; something’s close by.”

In the meantime, the team had laid out the most significant finds and talking points from the season. These included the ancient Roman coin found on Lot 5 and the barter token that had a similar composition to the 14th-century cross.

All in all, the guys uncovered a whopping 800 artifacts over the year. This is actually down on Season 9, which caused Gary to quip, “Wow… I’ve been slacking.”

The team is ready for The Curse of Oak Island Season 11

Unlike the end of Season 9, which felt like a total failure with the guys back to square one, this season feels like it ended with the guys on the right track. When the new season hits, all they have to do is continue where they left off.

And the guys are totally pumped for Season 11. Every one of them agreed to return to Oak Island next year.

Jack Begley exclaimed, “How can you stop after finding a Roman coin?” And Gary pointed out that it’s not just about the Money Pit anymore; there’s treasure to be found all over the island.

The Curse of Oak Island is on hiatus.