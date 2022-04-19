The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team lands in Portugal to study links with the Templar Knights

Rick Lagina is in Portugal to investigate links to Oak Island. Pic credit: History

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, members of the Fellowship of the Dig travel to Portugal to investigate the links between the Templar Knights and the Island.

There have long been theories that members of the Templar Knights, a medieval Christian military order, buried ancient religious artifacts, such as the Holy Grail and the Ark of the Covenant, on Oak Island. And now, the guys think they may have a way to prove it.

The Templar Knights were disbanded by the French King in the 14th century, and most of their documents were destroyed. However, last week Oak Island theorist Corjan Mol explained to the team that many of the ex knights found shelter in Portugal and that the Order continued under a different name.

Corjan suggested the guys go to Portugal and check out two churches where ancient Templar documents may still be found to see if they can find a mention of Oak Island.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Rick Lagina, Doug Crowell, Alex Lagina, and Peter Fornetti fly across the Atlantic to check out the two churches which were once headquarters for the Templars and its successor organization.

The team discovers a symbol found on Oak Island

While in one of the churches, Alex spots a symbol that can also be found on the infamous 90-foot stone. This mysterious stone was reportedly found at a depth of 80 to 90 feet in the Money Pit and is thought to contain an encrypted inscription explaining where to find the treasure.

This symbol matches one found on the 90-foot stone. Pic credit: History

While in Portugal, the guys also took in some research into stone roads. Regular viewers of The Curse of Oak Island may remember historian Terry Deveau, who, last year, told the team that he suspected the cobblestone roadway found in the swamp was built by Portuguese people around the 16th century.

Deveau said that the road was very similar to those constructed in Portugal in the 1500s. In a preview, the guys are seen standing on a cobblestone Portuguese road, which Alex claims could be the “blueprint” for the one on Oak Island. His uncle Rick says, “This road we’re seeing is almost identical.”

Marty Lagina and Gary Drayton find something big on Oak Island

Meanwhile, back on Oak Island, Marty Lagina and metal detectorist Gary Drayton will be searching for artifacts, and a preview suggests they’ve found something really significant.

Gary can be seen jumping for joy as he excitedly shouts, “Oh my God, that’s brilliant, that’s a trophy find, mate.” Marty’s response can be best described as “RiiArgghhh,” which he yells out with a big grin on his face.

Later, as the guys have Laird Niven give the artifact the once over, Marty says, “that’s amazing.” We’ll have to wait until tonight to see what the guys have got.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.