The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team hunts for treasure on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the team is diving into the Atlantic Ocean in an effort to find some treasure.

The guys have spent this season focusing a lot of their attention on Lot 15, the swamp, the area between the two, and for a good reason.

A team of archaeologists has been working Lot 15, and they’ve discovered an old pine tar kiln which they believe could have been used to seal tunnels. They also think there might be a tunnel entrance located by the kiln.

At the swamp and a little further out to sea, the guys think they’ve found a large wharf/pier like structure. What’s more, they have evidence of large amounts of cargo being transported between the swamp and Lot 15.

You can see why we expect this episode to continue researching these areas. The team is hoping that the previously mentioned “cargo” contains a large amount of treasure, gold and silver preferably.

Oak Island team are diving into the Atlantic

The team has drafted in diving expert Tony Sampson to explore the possibility of a wharf off the shore of the swamp and also to investigate what might be a sunken wreck off the north coast.

And the History Channel episode description confirms that Tony will be joined offshore by Alex Lagina.

While powerful currents threaten Alex and Tony’s dangerous dive in the Northern Atlantic, Rick and Marty investigate a mysterious earthen anomaly.

In the network preview, we see Alex and Tony Sampson dive into the murky waters of the Atlantic. The guys definitely find something as we hear someone call out, “the metal detector just went nuts.”

We also hear Tony debriefing the guys after the dive, and he says, “the whole area was live.” It seems like whatever they found was real big.

Whether or not they’ve found anything valuable remains to be seen. Perhaps more dives will be needed to excavate.

Gary Drayton’s find of the week

We’ll also see the Fellowship of the Dig checking out yet another human-made structure that they’ve just discovered. The preview shows the guys gathered around a mysterious rock feature.

Marty Lagina asks, “what is this thing?”

And Gary Drayton responds, “Haven’t the foggiest.” But he’s gonna get to work with his detector, that’s for sure.

Oak Island’s metal detectorist, Gary Drayton, has been on fire this season, and it looks like he’s at it again this week. He pulls out what looks like a giant key.

A key for a treasure chest or a secret tunnel, perhaps? It seems like something blacksmith expert Carmen Legge should be checking out.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/10c on History.