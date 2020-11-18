Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Curse of Oak Island: Vital clues on the construction of the Money Pit emerge


Rick and Marty are back on Oak Island
Rick and Marty are back on Oak Island, and they are not messing around this season. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island returned last night for the second episode of Season 8, and we finally saw Rick and Marty Lagina break the confines of their quarantine and make some real progress on unearthing the Money Pit.

The biggest news to hit the island this week, apart from Rick and Marty’s return, came from the excavation of a mysterious stone structure discovered at Lot 15, not far from the Money Pit area.

Lot 15 was the first port of call for the Lagina brothers after their arrival.

After the greetings and simulated handshakes concluded, they quickly got down to business.

Oak Island team have found an old pine tar kiln

Archaeologists David McGinnis and Aaron Taylor explained that they recovered an old pine tar kiln.

These kilns were used mainly for marine purposes, mostly to waterproof ships. However, and most crucially, they could also be used to waterproof tunnels.

According to David and Aaron, the quantity of charcoal deposited in the area points to repetitive and continuous burning. They believe the kiln was fairly makeshift and was constructed in great haste but was used to build something big!

Something like a Money Pit, perhaps?

Perhaps this kiln was constructed by people who needed to bury treasure in a hurry?

Laird Niven pointed to the old legends that say Daniel McGinnis (David’s ancestor) and his team (who found the Money Pit in 1795) were first attracted to the island after seeing lights at night.

Laird says the lights may have come from the burning kiln.

The site of the old pine tar kiln
The site of the old pine tar kiln. Pic credit: History

What’s more, the guys are pretty sure there’s a tunnel underneath Lot 15, and one they think leads directly to the Money Pit.

As always, the guys are gonna need a bigger excavator!

Gary Drayton’s find of the week

This week, two things of note came from Gary Drayton and Jack Begley’s metal detecting.

First was the old coin Gary found last week but decided not to reveal until the Lagina’s were on the island.

According to Gary, it’s an old copper colonial coin from the 1600 or 1700s. It’s got a square hole and embossing on it and will need to be sent for analysis. But it could offer more clues as to who’s been on the island.

This week Gary and Jack unearthed another pickax head, and according to Blacksmith expert Carmen Legge it’s from the late 1700s or early 1800s, which means it could have been used in the construction of the Money Pit.

It’s split on one side, which, according to Carmen, means that whoever used the tool did some “really heavy pounding.”

Pick-ax head found by Gary Drayton
An ancient pick-ax head that may have been used in the construction of the Money Pit. Pic credit: History

It seems like the guys are starting to make real progress on finding the Money Pit as more and more evidence of its construction is starting to emerge.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.

Jerry Brown
Jerry was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, but is now based in the UK. He specializes in true crime and entertainment news stories. When... read more
