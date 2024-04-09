The Curse of Oak Island preview: The guys arrive in Europe on the trail of Templar Knights

The Curse of Oak Island team arrives in Italy and the Netherlands this week to research the route the Templar Knights may have taken while transporting treasure from the Holy Land to Oak Island.

Also, this week, the guys uncover a surprising artifact on Lot 5 that could date back to the medieval era.

Rick Lagina, Alex Lagina, and Doug Crowell have been spreading their wings in recent seasons with trips across the Atlantic, and this time, they’re off to a castle in the Netherlands and a medieval abbey near Milan, Italy.

The guys hope to find evidence that in the 13th century, the Templar Knights secretly transported religious artifacts and other treasures from Jerusalem across Europe and onward to Oak Island.

The team is being led by researcher Corjan Mol, who has discovered a Templar-built castle. He says it features symbols found on and near Oak Island.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A preview suggests that Corjan is accurate, as the guys do indeed encounter symbols they’ve seen before. At one point, Doug claims one symbol is connected to Nolan’s Cross.

These Templar symbols found in a European castle are linked with Oak Island. Pic credit: History

Nolan’s Cross has become a focal point in recent weeks after the team learned it was likely constructed as a marker by Templar Knights in the 13th century. Last week, Billy Gerhardt discovered a new stone feature where researcher John Edwards suggested the Ark of the Covenant may be buried.

Have the Oak Island guys found the Templar Knight’s hiding place in Europe?

At the Templar Castle, the guys are led into a particularly grand-looking cavernous cellar, where Corjan announces that this is where the “[Templars] took their treasure on the way to Oak Island.” The space shown definitely looks big enough to store a vast treasure.

Viewers can also expect to see the guys explore an Italian Abbey, which may explain how the Templars might have transported the treasure across the Atlantic 300 years before Columbus’s voyage.

In the meantime, work on Oak Island does not cease, and another artifact was found on Lot 5.

Oak Island archaeologists uncover another surprising artifact on Lot 5

The archaeologists on Lot 5 seem to be falling over artifacts in recent weeks, and it seems they’ve come up trumps again.

It’s unclear exactly what they’ve found, but it appears to come as a bit of a shock to the team, and it could date back to medieval times. The guys are certainly very excited by the find.

Archaeologist Emma Culligan will examine the artifact in a scanner. Pic credit: History

The History Channel episode synopsis confirms the above: “While the team uncovers a surprising find on Lot 5, members of the Fellowship arrive in Europe and immediately discover more Templar connections.”

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.