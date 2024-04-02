The Curse of Oak Island preview: Strange stone circle found exactly where Ark of the Covenant said to be buried

On The Curse of Oak Island this week, the team uncovers a brand new stone feature at the exact spot where an expert told them to dig for the Ark of the Covenant.

In recent weeks, researcher and symbologist John Edwards identified a couple of places along Nolan’s Cross where he believes Templar Knights have buried the Ark of the Covenant and possibly other ancient Christian artifacts.

John came to this conclusion after studying old books and documents that he believed used a cipher to reference the Ark, Oak Island, Templar Knights, and the Knight’s descendants in the Freemasons.

The researcher said that Nolan’s Cross was part of a bigger structure that marked a secret burial spot.

The guys wasted no time sending Billy Gerhardt and his digger into the area to investigate, and last week, he had already uncovered an unusually placed boulder. This week, Billy and the team have unearthed a circle of stones.

In a preview, Jack Begley informs his fellow treasure hunters that the stones are on the spot where John told them to dig. The guys will likely see this new feature as a potential marker for treasure.

The Oak Island team is sent to investigate a castle in the Netherlands

Also, researcher Corjan Mol is back on tonight’s show. Corjan is a big advocate of the Templar Knights theory and has put a lot of time and effort into researching Templar and Freemason symbols across Europe and Nova Scotia.

Corjan has taken the Oak Island guys on trips to Portugal, Italy, and France, and now, he is suggesting a field trip to the Netherlands.

In a preview, Corjan told the guys he had found a Dutch castle with the same symbols as those found on Oak Island. A couple of weeks in Europe has become the norm for the guys in recent seasons, so it looks like, this time, they’re off to the Netherlands.

The Oak Island guys are all set to explore a castle in the Netherlands. Pic credit: History

The History Channel episode synopsis confirms the above: “The team is ecstatic when a recent theory about Nolan’s Cross comes to fruition while they prepare for a European adventure on the horizon.”

Oak Island guys examine another ancient artifact

This episode of The Curse of Oak Island is from Season 11, Episode 21, called Straight as an Arrow. The episode name likely references an arrow-like artifact that will feature on the show this week.

Rick Lagina said of this artifact, “If it is as old as we believe it is, [then] it’s quite remarkable.”

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.