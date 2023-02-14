The Curse of Oak Island preview: New theory shows Nolan’s cross pointing to the garden shaft

On The Curse of Oak Island this week, the team prepares to open up the garden shaft as a new theory suggests that Nolan’s cross has been pointing to the garden shaft all this time.

It’s pretty much all happening at the garden shaft these days. The water samples buried underground show precious metals are buried in the area, and the team has pinpointed at least a couple of tunnels that appear to be heading in its direction.

That’s why it was so frustrating when the Dumas mining company was prevented from excavating the shaft. However, thankfully, the permits have been approved, and they will recommence work this week.

That means that very soon, the guys will get the chance to walk around underground in the Money Pit area.

In the meantime, viewers can expect to learn about a theory regarding Nolan’s cross and the garden shaft. Nolan’s cross is a large stone formation consisting of six boulders in the shape of a Christian cross.

The boulders are up to nine feet in height, and the whole structure is hundreds of feet wide and long.

There have been a few theories about why the feature exists; some suspect it simply demarcated a border, while others have speculated that it may be a marker for the Templar Knights.

Nolan’s cross could point to the garden shaft

On tonight’s episode, we shall see another expert theorist in the War Room, and he will tell us why he thinks Nolan’s cross points to the garden shaft. In a preview, the expert says there are “four lines measured from Nolan’s cross perfectly intersecting at the garden shaft.”

The expert has a helpful diagram to illustrate his point, but we’ll have to wait for tonight’s episode to hear the full theory fleshed out.

A diagram showing how Nolan’s cross might interact with the garden shaft. Pic credit: History

The History Channel episode synopsis confirms the above:

“As the Fellowship prepares to get a team member underground in the Money Pit for the first time, a new theory emerges suggesting that Nolan’s Cross holds the secret to its exact location.”

Oak Island archaeologists drain the well on Lot 26

Also, on tonight’s episode, the archaeologists start draining the water from the mysterious well on Lot 26. This well has caught the guys’ attention for a number of reasons. Firstly, it’s in an odd place, right by the seashore, and secondly, Rick Lagina said it didn’t freeze over during at least one winter, despite all the snow and ice.

Thirdly, Ian Spooner said he found evidence of silver in the water, and finally, he reckoned it could be up to 800 years old.

The archaeologists, led by Laird Niven, have decided to get to the bottom of this mystery, quite literally. Tonight, they’ll be draining the water to find out what’s down there, who built it, and why.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.