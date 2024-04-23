The Curse of Oak Island preview: New evidence indicates whoever built Lot 5 structure also built the Money Pit

The Curse of Oak Island team has found compelling new evidence that indicates whoever constructed the massive, secretive stone structure on Lot 5 also built the Money Pit.

If this evidence is confirmed, it will prove the theory that the Lot 5 structure was a staging post or command center for burying treasure at the Money Pit.

Tonight’s episode will be The Curse of Oak Island Season 11, Episode 24, and this show is named Hairy Situation. This episode will be the penultimate of the season.

The name Hairy Situation is likely a reference to the strand of hair found last week under one of the boulders of Nolan’s Cross. The hair was found sticking out of a piece of clay, leaving the guys scratching their heads about how it got there.

Viewers can expect the team to run tests on the hair; if it’s found to be human, that would be a helluva bombshell. If it is human, it could be the hair of one of the builders of Nolan’s Cross.

Oak Island Money Pit may be located by excavating Lot 5

In the meantime, much of tonight’s episode will focus on another discovery in the Lot 5 stone structure. The preview doesn’t reveal what has been found, but we know it provides clear evidence of a link with the Money Pit.

The archaeologists are clear that the Lot 5 structure was deliberately filled with earth and concealed. They also say the structure appears huge and they’ve only uncovered a fraction of it. And finally, the archaeologists also say they have no idea what it is.

The Lagina brothers and their team reckon it might have been a command center for constructing the Money Pit and could, therefore, hold valuable clues about the treasure’s location.

Rick Lagina researches how Templar Knights traveled to Oak Island

Also, on tonight’s episode, Rick Lagina and a few of the guys are still in Scandinavia, Europe, examining how Templar Knights may have teamed up with the Vikings to transport treasure to Oak Island.

In a preview, the guys are shown visiting a restored or recreated Viking ship that an expert tells them could have traveled to Oak Island. Doug Crowell noted that a piece of the ship’s rail looked similar to a wood plank they had previously found in Oak Island’s swamp.

Rick Lagina and the Oak Island team investigate a Viking vessel. Pic credit: History

The History Channel episode synopsis confirms all of the above: “While a trip abroad makes old world connections to the new world, on Oak Island, the team is thrilled when new evidence indicates that whoever was on Lot 5 was also deep in the Money Pit.”

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.