The Curse of Oak Island preview: Holy Grail linked to island as the guys search the Garden Shaft void

The Curse of Oak Island is back tonight with a brand new theory linking the Holy Grail to Oak Island as Rick Lagina and the gang search the mysterious void discovered last week beside the Garden Shaft.

This week, the guys will welcome Freemason Scott Clarke back to the War Room, as he has a fresh theory linking his fellow Freemason buddies to Oak Island and ancient Christian relics.

A theory has long pervaded Oak Island that the 13th-century medieval order of Templar Knights took Christian artifacts from Jerusalem and buried them on Oak Island.

Scott has previously presented evidence suggesting the Ark of the Covenant was brought to Oak Island, and now a preview for this week showed him arguing the Holy Grail could be there, too.

The Holy Grail is believed to be the cup used by Jesus at the Last Supper, but its existence and whereabouts have been the topics of fierce debate for centuries.

In a preview, Scott showed the guys an ancient map of Oak Island and Mahone Bay.

Freemason Scott Clarke uses this map to argue that the Holy Grail is linked to Oak Island. Pic credit: History

Scott said, “…a symbol found on Templar churches pointing directly at Oak Island and believed to represent the Holy Grail..” Hopefully, we’ll find out what was in the rest of that sentence tonight.

Oak Island team to explore the secret chamber by the Garden Shaft

Away from the theory, on tonight’s episode, the team will continue to try to stop water from flooding into the Garden Shaft. The guys are dealing with a large amount of water filling up the shaft, leading to concerns they’ve hit an ancient booby trap known as a flood tunnel.

They will also examine the mysterious void or offset chamber discovered last week by Dumas miner Roger Fortin.

Roger and the Dumas crew were entirely surprised by this apparently secret void. In a preview, Rick can be overheard saying, “If there’s gold in that void, that would be huge.” No kidding, Rick!

It’s time to drain the Oak Island swamp again

The guys have so far avoided the infamous swamp this season, but that’s all set to change. This week, Billy Gerhardt will return and will start draining the swamp.

It is currently unclear why they’ve chosen this moment to go back to the marshy land, but it could be related to Scott’s new theory. The swamp has often been suspected of hiding something of massive importance.

The Oak Island guys will be draining the swamp, hoping to uncover its secrets. Pic credit: History

Tonight’s viewers can also expect to see the archaeologists uncover some jewelry on Lot 5.

The History Channel episode synopsis touches on some of the above and more, reading: “While the team struggles to stop water from pouring into the Garden Shaft, the connection between Oak Island, Captain Phipps, and The Templar Knights is rapidly intensifying on Lot 5.”

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.