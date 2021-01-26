The Curse of Oak Island preview: Evidence points to human activity from 1492

Rick and Marty Lagina are intrigued to learn that Oak Island could have a connection to Christopher Columbus. Pic credit: History

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the guys find evidence that humans were on Oak Island in 1492, the year of Christopher Columbus.

The last few weeks have seen the guys investigating the stone roadway that was discovered in the swamp. In the words of Rick Lagina, “It is mystifying.” And it seems that it will continue to mystify everybody this week.

The team is hoping that the road, which is still mostly buried beneath the swamp, will eventually lead them to treasure.

The theory is that the roadway was used as a path to transfer goods (hopefully of the gold and silver variety) from a wharf at the swamp to a treasure vault buried underground.

This is a massive job, which includes excavating and searching over lots of virgin ground and will probably last at least until the end of this season. So expect lots more exciting finds to be uncovered in this area this week and in upcoming episodes.

Money Pit is just 10 feet away

However, a lot of this week’s episode should feature the newly reinvigorated hunt for the Money Pit. It seems as though the borehole drilling is finally making some real progress.

In the preview, we see Oak Island historian Charles Barkhouse holding up a piece of wood, which he proclaims to be from the “Tupper shaft.”

The Tupper shaft or Pit was built in 1850 and is known to be a mere 10 feet away from the actual Money Pit. They couldn’t be much closer.

Also this week, according to the preview and channel description, this episode will feature a pretty exciting find from Marty Lagina’s son Alex Lagina.

While searching the spoils excavated from the Money Pit area, Alex Lagina discovers evidence of human activity deep underground, dating back to 1492. History Channel

We know that Alex and the team were searching through the spoils from the massive digging operation performed at the end of last season in the Money Pit area.

And we know that they found the heel of an old leather shoe. What’s more, numbers man Craig Tester has already had it dated to 1492.

Christopher Columbus on Oak Island?

Rather an important date in the history of the North American continent, and it may be significant to Oak Island too.

The team find a leather shoe dated to 1492 on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

Marty stated (perhaps jokingly) that Columbus could have been wearing the shoe. Maybe the guys have figured out a way to test this theory, but surely there’s no way it could have belonged to the famous Italian explorer. Could it?

Gary Drayton bellowed out, “medieval baby,” we all know he’s thinking about the treasure of the Templar Knights and where on the island they might have buried it.

In other Oak Island related news, yesterday (January 25) was the great man Rick Lagina’s birthday. He’s now a sprightly 69 years old. Happy birthday Rick.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.