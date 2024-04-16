The Curse of Oak Island preview: Borehole drill team expected to finally excavate the Baby Blob

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the guys start drilling for precious metals in the Baby Blob area near the Garden Shaft.

Also, on tonight’s show, Rick Lagina and a few of the guys will continue their European odyssey, uncovering links between the Templar Knights and the Vikings. And there’s an “astounding” find at Nolan’s Cross.

The borehole drill team, led by geologist Terry Matheson, finally begins exploratory drilling in the Baby Blob area this week.

This area is a few feet west of the Garden Shaft, where geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner claims there’s a large amount of precious metal buried between 80 and 120 feet.

The guys had previously held off drilling here so the Dumas miners could safely excavate the Garden Shaft. But with that project on indefinite hiatus, Terry and his team can finally move in.

In a preview, Marty Lagina enthusiastically declares, “We are definitely drilling in the right spot. There’s a big whopping bunch of metal [and] I want to find it.”

Rick Lagina explores medieval European castles for Templar Knights and Vikings

In the meantime, Rick Lagina, Alex Lagina, and a couple of the other guys are still in the Netherlands investigating old hiding places belonging to the medieval order of Templar Knights.

Templar and Viking symbols are hidden in this Dutch castle’s cellar. Pic credit: History

In the last few weeks, the discovery of several artifacts and some expert theories has led the team to suspect that the Templar Knights and Vikings collaborated to hide ancient treasures from Jerusalem on Oak Island in the 13th century. In tonight’s episode, the guys find a Viking symbol in an old Templar castle, which could help prove the theory.

Oak Island team finds a significant clue under a Nolan’s Cross boulder

Further to that theory, researcher John Edwards recently told the guys he believes Nolan’s Cross was built as a marker to locate the ancient treasure.

On this week’s show, the team finds something very important under one of the Cross’s boulders. The archaeologists confirm that the object could not have come to be there naturally, and Marty finds it “Astounding!”

The History Channel episode synopsis confirms most of the above, reading:

“While a trip to Europe continues to uncover clues connecting the Templars to Scandinavian culture and Oak Island, on Oak Island, a clue found beneath a Nolan’s Cross boulder may offer answers the team has been desperate for.”

Tonight’s show will be Season 11, Episode 23, of The Curse of Oak Island, and the episode is named Cone E Island.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.