Marty Lagina is still pretty annoyed about being ordered to stop work, but the team are carrying on nonetheless. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island preview: Despite being told to halt activities in a key area of the island, the team shows their determination and uncovers more gold in the Money Pit area.

In this week’s episode, we can expect to see the team dealing with the fallout of last week’s order to stop digging in a four-acre area in and around the swamp and cobbled stone roadway.

After finding an artifact that possibly belongs to the First Nation Mi’kmaq tribe, they were ordered to stop activity in the area until the Mi’kmaq and the Dept. of Communities, Culture, and Heritage (CCH) could get their own teams in to investigate.

Oak Island team are working to overcome obstacles

This development left the guys frustrated, angry, and somewhat despondent as they felt that despite their cooperation with the Nova Scotian authorities, they were losing more and more of their island. Marty Lagina came across as particularly angry at the situation, but his brother, Rick, managed to buoy everyone by arguing that they would overcome these obstacles.

Judging by this week’s previews, Rick is still angry; we can hear him say testily, “this has thrown a major complication into things,” however, Rick is still optimistic: “There is no obstacle that cannot be overcome.”

Rick thinks they should concentrate on finding gold at the Money Pit. And according to the History Channel synopsis, that’s exactly what’s going to happen:

“Faced with the threat of a shut down in the swamp, the team focuses their energy on the Money Pit and are euphoric when they find more gold, with evidence suggesting it’s of Spanish origin.”

Oak Island team expected to find more gold at Money Pit

Judging by the previews, the team continues the borehole drilling in the Money Pit, and they’ve found some more precious metals. The team recently found a piece of metal, which contained gold, and that Marty suspected might be ancient Mayan or Aztec gold. It appears as though they will add to that piece this week.

Get our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

Expert Chemist Christa Brosseau was back in the War Room, and she seemed to be giving the gathered members of the Fellowship her expert opinion on a piece of metal; she can be heard saying: “There are several gold flakes.”

As well as encountering gold, we can expect more wood from the guys at the Money Pit. In another preview, geologist Terry Matheson suggests a piece of wood means they’ve intersected an underground shaft.

Viewers can also expect to see the always cheerful duo of Gary Drayton and Jack Begley, who will be teaming up again to do some metal detecting. We can expect them to find something of significance really quickly. Fingers crossed anyway.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.