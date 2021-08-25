The Curse of Oak Island: Matty Blake spotted filming on the island as work continues as Smith’s Cove

The Oak Island team will be eager for filming to commence on Season 9. Pic credit: History/YouTube

There has been some doubt and confusion as to whether there would be a Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island this year; however, recently released images from the Canadian island show that both work and some filming is happening.

The last season of the show was somewhat hampered by COVID-19 restrictions and, unfortunately, it appears as though this year’s season is similarly cursed.

Due to the feisty North Atlantic climate, the team can only do their excavations and filming during the late spring and summer months. But strict COVID-19 regulations have made access to the island by the USA-based members of the team difficult, if not impossible. And this includes the Lagina brothers.

However, there’s good news from Nova Scotia resident Karen Publicover, who manages to keep Oak Island fans up to date with images from the island thanks to her vantage point close to the action. Using her Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway Facebook page, Publicover posted some intriguing images yesterday (Tuesday, August 24).

Oak Island team member Matty Blake spotted filming

The images show Oak Island team member and host of companion show, Drilling Down, Matty Blake presenting a segment to camera on and around the causeway. The pics also show some large excavation trucks going back and forth.

Publicover stated that the pics were taken Tuesday morning; she wrote: “Matty is filming the opening segment for Curse if Oak Island this morning on the causeway. Lots of trucks hauling stone coming and going all day every day!”

The images and Publicover also confirm that Oak Island seems to have avoided any damage from Hurricane Henri, which comes as a major relief.

The images seem to suggest that filming is happening on Drilling Down, which, fingers crossed, means that filming for Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island is also continuing. We shall keep you updated with any further news.

Oak Island team are working on Smith’s Cove

According to Publicover, the Fellowship of the Dig has been doing some excavating at Smith’s Cove. The beach in this location has already provided the guys with a ton of work and lots of interesting finds.

In previous seasons, they installed a cofferdam to keep the Atlantic waters at bay while they excavated, and their efforts led to the discovery of a pre-15th-century lead cross and numerous earthenware artifacts.

There was also the discovery of coconut fiber, which the Oak Island team believes was transported from elsewhere and used in the construction of the Money Pit and various tunnels.

Smith’s Cove has proved very fruitful for the treasure hunters, albeit mostly in creating new mysteries, so it’s not a surprise that they would wish to dig that area once again.

The Curse of Oak Island is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in the fall of 2021.