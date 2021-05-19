The Boys star playing Superman in new HBO Max animated series

Jack Quaid and Amy Lee in My Adventures With Superman Pic credit: HBO Max

One of the Boys is taking on the Man of Steel.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie on the Amazon Prime series, will voice Superman for the new HBO Max Animated series My Adventures WIth Superman.

The series has already earned a two-season order with Amy Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) also starring as Lois Lane for a bright take on Clark Kent’s younger years.

An early Superman

Several Superman series have played with the idea of how a young Clark Kent adjusted to working at the Daily Planet while balancing his life as a new superhero.

The 1990s, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman used the dynamic with Clark (Dean Cain) and Lois (Teri Hatcher) in a rom-com style story emphasizing their romance over the superheroics.

The late-90s Superman Animated Series had Tim Daly voicing Clark with Dana Delany as Lois and a fun chemistry between them.

It’s paid off with the current hit CW series Superman & Lois showing them as a married couple raising their sons in Smallville.

Each series plays on how Clark tries to think of himself as a Kansas farm boy turned reporter more than the most powerful man in the world.

The new Superman series

The official images showcase Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen as twentysomethings working at the Daily Planet with Lois and Jimmy obviously unaware of Clark’s secret life.

Quaid, who plays the goofy Hughie on Amazon Prime’s dark superhero series, seems eager to take on the role and brings a fun charm to Superman.

Here’s a fun sentence I never thought I’d say: I’m Superman.



So excited to be a part of this awesome show!!! @hbomax @DCComics @aliceheyalice #Superman https://t.co/E06f25Bz4s — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) May 19, 2021

Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are on board as co-executive producers, with Josie Campbell as co-producer.

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways,” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

“This is the first animated Superman series in many years, and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

There is no premiere date yet for the series, which will join the newly announced Batman: Caped Crusader show in premiering on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Yet it appears this latest series emphasizes more the “Man” than the “Super” part for a fresh take on the Last Son of Krypton.