The Boys Season 4: Cast, release date, plot, and everything else there is to know

Are you ready for another suped-up season of The Boys?

We’ve missed Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and everyone in their orbit during the long wait for The Boys Season 4.

Coming off the success of spin-off Gen V, the series has much to live up to to make the hiatus a distant memory.

There have been many updates about what fans should expect on The Boys Season 4.

Monsters and Critics dug to round up everything there is to know about this next chapter.

The Boys Season 4: When will it premiere?

The Boys Season 4 will receive its global debut on Prime Video on Thursday, June 13.

The first three episodes will be available on that date, followed by one new episode weekly until the sure-to-be bonkers season finale airs on Thursday, July 18.

We’re getting another eight-episode season, which has proven to be ample length to tell the stories of The Seven and those closest to them for the first three seasons.

An expanded episode order is probably out of the question, considering that Prime Video continues to expand its superhero universe.

The cast is also stacked with in-demand names, so locking them in longer would be difficult.

The Boys Season 4 cast: Who’s in?

Speaking of big names, the cast is poised to get even more interesting.

In addition to Quaid and Urban, the cast also includes Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (MM), Chase Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko).

The series regular cast is rounded out by Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir II), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Claudia Doumit (Vic the Veep), Cameron Crovetti (Ryan), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Susan Heyward (Sister Sage).

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict, and Elliot Knight have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

The series likes to keep some big names under wraps, so there’s a big chance some surprising cameos will be thrown in for good measure.

We should also expect some faces from Gen V along for the ride, given that the epilogue of the spin-off’s freshman season featured appearances from several The Boys stars.

It seems that the aim is for The Boys’ universe to be tethered together, with actors hopping between shows expected to be the norm.

What is The Boys Season 4 about?

“The world is on the brink,” Prime Video teased of The Boys Season 4.

“Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power,” the streaming service added in the description.

“Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late,” reads the rest of the promo.

It sounds final season-like, but this show continually reinvents itself, so we’re sure there will be many opportunities to make the world bigger before the show grows stale.

Butcher has his back against the wall this season, especially now that everyone has turned on him. Working alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s top-secret character, there’s a good chance we’re in for some interesting character development.

Although he’s a tough nut to crack, he’s soft on the inside, so we’ll probably see more of the vulnerable side of his personality because he understands his life is over.

He may be bitter about how he’s been treated, but it will probably be worthwhile if he plays a part in saving the world.

Given that Gen V ended with a horrifying look at the world in years to come, The Boys Season 4 has the lofty task of paying that off in a way that fans of both shows will enjoy.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 4?

The official teaser trailer for The Boys Season 4 has been released, and it teases plenty of in-fighting for The Seven.

They’ve survived many bumps in the road, but now that there’s a great big threat that could bring the world to an end, they’re forced to put those differences aside.

However, that won’t last long, so we should expect plenty of shocking moments that will considerably change the series’ trajectory.

Will any Gen V characters appear in The Boys Season 4?

There has been no confirmation yet but given that Gen V Season 1 wrapped with a future-set cliffhanger that showcased the two teams together, it has to happen sooner rather than later.

The Boys is currently on hiatus. Season 4 premieres Thursday, June 13 on Prime Video.