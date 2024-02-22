The Boys Season 4 finally gets Prime Video premiere date

It’s been a long hiatus for The Boys, but we finally have some clarity on when the Prime Video hit will be back on the air.

Hint: It’s soon!

After months of teases, the streaming service revealed Thursday that The Boys Season 4 will premiere Thursday, June 13.

We’re getting a three-episode drop, followed by one new episode weekly until the season finale on Thursday, July 18.

After so long off the air, we’d have liked all eight episodes on the premiere date, but the cadence isn’t that bad.

The world is in a different place when the R-rated superhero drama returns, with the streaming service describing it as “on the brink.”

Homelander and Victoria’s team-up could spell doom

Victoria’s (Claudia Doumit) pursuit of the Oval Office continues, and given her close association with Homelander (Antony Starr), it can only mean bad things for the good guys.

Then there’s Butcher (Karl Urban), who is being held back by the news of his imminent death. It’s hard to believe how far he’s fallen.

He’s lost his Becca’s son and is no longer The Boys’ leader, putting him into a tailspin.

How do you pick yourself back up after your world implodes? That question will be answered in a big way when the show returns.

Can what’s left of The Boys save the world?

With the world in danger, the remnants of The Boys are forced to band together to save everyone.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the cast in an undisclosed role, but the pre-season promotional material has already teased him working with Urban.

We think they’ll be a match made in TV heaven because they’re both fantastic actors who know how to wow audiences.

Also joining the cast are Rosemarie Dewitt (as Hughie’s mom), Susan Heyward (Sister Sage), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), as well as Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight in undisclosed roles.

How will the events of Gen V play into The Boys Season 4?

Prime Video successfully launched Gen V, the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, last fall.

The series was deeply connected to The Boys, and its season finale hinted at several characters crossing between both shows in the future.

One of the biggest ways to connect the shows is that Butcher learned the truth about The Woods and its history of killing Supes.

Prime Video has not yet confirmed which cast members will cross between shows, but there’s a good chance we’ll be left in the dark about that until transmission.

The series likes to keep big reveals until the episodes premiere because sentiments about the show spread like wildfire across social media. After all, it’s so popular.

The Boys is currently on hiatus at Prime Video. Season 4 premieres June 13, 2024.