Tales of The Walking Dead Episode 3 preview: Dee and Lydia wait out the zombie apocalypse on a steamboat

Samantha Morton stars as Dee in Episode 3 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

After a completely left-of-center episode last week, AMC’s Tales of The Walking Dead has returned to familiar territory.

In Episode 2, viewers were entertained with an episode that worked on the Groundhog Day premise of everything repeating as the two characters were stuck in a loop.

This episode brought in a sci-fi element that hasn’t been seen before in this universe and it was one that many viewers seemed to enjoy, even though it wasn’t really entirely in canon for The Walking Dead universe.

This week, though, the series also returns entirely back to the original series and takes a look at a couple of characters fans of The Walking Dead will already know.

Alpha (Samantha Morton) was introduced in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. She was the leader of the group which hid amount the undead by wearing walker masks and shuffling along in their herds.

Now, viewers will get a deeper dive into Alpha’s backstory, when she was known by her real name, Dee.

Episode 3 of Tales of The Walking Dead synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 3 of Tales of The Walking Dead is “Dee.” Most episodes of this new anthology series have featured dual names and this episode could just as well be called “Dee/Lydia” as her daughter’s story also features in this episode.

The synopsis is below.

“A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat; the peaceful ambience deteriorates when a coup attempt forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her child.”

Already, fans of The Walking Dead know a lot about Dee and Lydia’s backstory but this episode will take a fresh look, giving viewers even more information about the fascinating characters.

What is also intriguing is the fact the pair are on a steamboat and how this all escalates to lead them to become the characters we remember on The Walking Dead.

Lauren Glazier as Brooke, Scarlett Blum as Lydia, and Samantha Morton as Dee, as seen in Episode 3 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

New trailer for Tales of The Walking Dead is released

The latest trailer for Episode 3 of Tales of The Walking Dead opens with the query, “What sort of terrible thing would frighten a little girl so much that she hides from her own mother?”

The question is being asked by Brooke (Lauren Glazier), one of the characters onboard the steamboat, which doesn’t bode well for Dee’s parental skills before she joined the Whisperers.

And, it doesn’t get better from there on in.

Alpha is brutal in teaching her daughter the ways of the zombie apocalypse as the pair battle the living and the undead, regardless of how much Lydia (Scarlett Blum) just needs her mom during this terrifying time.

You can check out the new clip below.

Tales of The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC at 9/8c.