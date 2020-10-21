Tacoma FD Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

In 2019, truTV started airing a comedy starring two of the stars from the Broken Lizard comedy troupe titled Tacoma FD.

The show focuses on a fire department in Tacoma, Washington, but unlike shows like Chicago Fire, this series focuses on the wackiness and hijinks that occur inside the firehouse.

With the second season ending in September, here is a look at what might be in the future for these disrespectful firefighters.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Tacoma FD Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Tacoma FD Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Tacoma FD?

It seems that truTV loves Tacoma FD as much as its fans and renewed it for a third season before the second season even completed.

The news came in August when Deadline reported that truTV gave it a renewal. The third season will be 13 more episodes of the comedy.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV.

“With Tacoma FD’s fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next.”

Release date latest: When does Tacoma FD Season 3 come out?

Season 1 of Tacoma FD aired from March to May 2019, while Season 2 aired in a split-season in 2020. The first half aired from March to April and then it returned in July and ended in September.

The first season had 10 episodes and the second had 13. There will be 13 in Season 3 as well.

There is no set return date yet for Tacoma FD, although Steve Lemme said the network has plans to release it in June 2021.

“The idea is to start shooting November 30, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving,” Lemme said. “We’ll do a block where we will do three episodes before Christmas. Then that will give us a chance to reset, take a couple of weeks off on our end.”

This all depends on the allowed production based on current coronavirus restrictions.

“I’m incredibly excited,” star Steve Lemme said. “Mostly because I get to watch Kevin [Heffernan] begin his arduous, six-month mustache-growing process. He only has 12 hair holes in his upper lip, so it takes some time.”

Tacoma FD Season 3 cast updates

Tacoma FD is led by two members of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, the team that brought the world Super Troopers.

These two are Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme. Fans of Super Troopers will remember Hefferman as Rod Farva, the man with all the worst insults. Lemme was Mac in the Super Troopers movies.

In Tacoma FD, Heffernan is Chief Terry McConky and Lemme is Captain Eddie Penisi, the two leaders of the firehouse.

Chief Terry McConky is very strict and professional, attempting to take order of his station and stop the fun around the firehouse to impress Councilwoman Linda Price.

Captain Eddie Penisi lives on the other side of the spectrum. He is the captain of the firehouse and often starts the games in the firehouse, which McConky has to stop to protect his own job.

Hassie Harrison plays Lucy McConky, the daughter of Chief McConky, and a firewoman working for Tacoma FD. She is fun-loving and gets involved in the fun and games, despite her dad’s job always being on the line as a result.

The other firefighters for Tacoma FD are Eugene Cordero as Andy Myawani, Marcus Henderson as Granny Smith, and Gabriel Hogan as Ike Crystal.

Suzy Nakamura is Councilwoman Linda Price, a woman who is very serious about her job and the person who told Chief McConky to get control of the firefighters or she will replace him.

Tacoma FD Season 3 spoilers

Tacoma FD is set in a firehouse located in one of America’s rainiest cities. The firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls.

As for the next season of Tacoma FD, just expect more fun and games and hijinks from the firefighters.

According to Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan, this is all about stories they collected from real firefighters as they wrote the series for truTV.

“One of the goals we had was authenticity. People call bulls— on the situation, then it undermines the show. We went to great lengths to reach out to firefighters and get the real stories,” Heffernan said, saying a lot of firefighter dramas are unrealistic.

“Nobody really does the station hijinks, which I think is what is endearing to the real firefighters. We definitely wanted to stay true to that.”

He also mentioned his cousin was a firefighter for 25 years and is on set all the time to make sure the firefighters on the show would only react in ways that are real.

truTV has yet to announce when Tacoma FD Season 3 will premiere.