Supergirl to take Superman & Lois’ place on The CW

Melissa Benoist as Supergirl Pic credit: The CW

Nearly a year after wrapping up its fifth season, The CW’s Supergirl is finally ready to fly again…and, fittingly, it’s to help out her famous cousin.

The network announced the sixth and final season of the superhero drama will debut on March 30. It will take the place of Superman & Lois, which goes on a brief hiatus until May 18.

Where we left off

Like scores of TV shows, Supergirl saw its fifth season curtailed due to the pandemic shutdowns affecting production. This meant that episode 19 had to be changed into a season finale.

It ended with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finally making peace with former friend Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) to face Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Meanwhile, Brainiac seemed ready to perish on the ship of the evil Levithan organization.

Ironically, unlike other CW shows, the long delays in shutdowns didn’t affect Supergirl too much. The series had already been set for a hiatus until early 2021 due to Benoist’s real-life pregnancy (the actress gave birth in September of 2020).

It was announced in September that the coming sixth season would be the show’s last. Rumors hint that it was a combination of cost issues and Benoist wanting to take a break for both motherhood and a return to Broadway.

The replacement

Tyler Hollechin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois Pic credit: The CW

Supergirl is still filming its final episodes with the expectation that it would not return until later in the spring. Its early return is due to the need to fill an unexpected hole after a shutdown on Superman & Lois.

Read More The CW renews Superman & Lois for second season

While that spin-off series has been a huge ratings hit and already earned a second season, the production was one of several CW shows in Vancouver that had to be shut down in November of 2020 after a wave of positive Covid-19 cases.

While the creators are doing their best to make it up, the delay has created a slowdown in new episodes. Thus, taking nearly a month off before returning for the rest of the season is the best option, with Supergirl able to take Superman & Lois’ place.

What to expect

The cast and crew seem eager to have the final season be a good one for fans. It will pick up with Kara and Lena trying to save Brainy and stop both Levithian and Lex Luthor.

A casting call indicates Kara will fight a new magical-empowered villainess. Also, Alex will be adjusting to a new role as a heroine herself while Lena attempts to atone for her past actions.

Sadly, the various production delays mean there will be no planned crossover with The Flash or other Arrowverse shows. Many plot points are being held secret, but with a date set, the Girl of Steel is ready to soar one last time.

Supergirl Season 6 premieres on The CW on March 30.