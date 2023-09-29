Sunny Hostin slams The Golden Bachelor as ‘thirsty and undignified’

Today on The View, host Sunny Hostin had a strong reaction to Joy Behar introducing the premiere of The Golden Bachelor, which aired last night.

Joy reminded the hosts that the bachelor in the show appeared on The View just yesterday, noting that the 72-year-old Gerry Turner met 22 women. Joy called them ‘women of a certain age’ foreshadowing what was to come.

– The View audience and hosts were played a clip of the opening scenes from The Golden Bachelor premiere.

Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin excitedly spoke over each other after the clip showing the ladies meeting Gerry Turner for the first time. They loved it and commented on how confident and funny the ladies were as they “leaned into sex.” According to Alyssa, they could not contain their admiration.

“I must have watched a different program,” proclaimed Sunny Hostin. She continued, “Because I was horrified!”

She went on to complain that the opening bit “felt so thirsty to me.”

The premiere episode of The Bachelor typically starts with the ladies emerging from a limo and in the clip shown on The View today, that is still the case.

Some of the ladies dressed as grannies or in a robe to show off their “birthday suit.” One came as a chicken farmer offering fresh eggs.

Sara Haines reminds co-hosts that these moments are manufactured

Sara Haines was sure to remind us that these ladies did not think of these costumes on their own. The producers of the segments would come up with the crazy ideas of costumes and eggs.

Previous cast from The Bachelor and Bachelorette have confirmed that producers often suggest over-the-top and oftentimes, overtly sexual introductions in an effort to get the lead’s attention and to spice things up for the cameras.

What we learned from The Golden Bachelor premiere last night is that the format of the show is staying exactly the same. The only thing that’s really changed here is the age of the cast.

“Cringeworthy behavior is ageless,” commented Joy Behar. The ladies on this version of The Bachelor range in age from 60 to 75 years old, so naming it The Golden Bachelor is fitting.

Dating is not over after the age of 50

This segued into Ana Navarro commenting on dating after the age of 50, reminding us all that it’s not over. While clarifying that she doesn’t watch these types of shows as she’s living it, she tried to change Sunny Hostin’s mind and that dating after the age of 50 isn’t the end, nor is 50 even very old these days.

The segment ended with another quip from Joy Behar that “nobody wants to hear the words Nana has the clap.”

The Golden Bachelor saw its first round of eliminations on premiere night and sadly, Matt James’ mom, Patty James, was eliminated. Gerry still has plenty of amazing women to choose from, though, as the show has just begun.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.