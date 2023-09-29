Patty James reacts to premiere night elimination on The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor finally made its debut last night on ABC.

We got to get a much better look at Gerry Turner’s life and see what he was looking for as he hoped to find his second chance at love.

The women of The Golden Bachelor did not disappoint either — they were elegant, fun, and absolutely full of life.

The Bachelor star Matt James’ mom was among them.

When Patty James came out during the limo entrances, she was radiant. Always a proud mom, she made sure to tell Gerry as soon as she met him that her son was on the original show.

It’s not clear if that helped Patty or hurt her because The Golden Bachelor viewers barely even got a chance to see her shine on the show.

It seemed as soon as Patty hit our TV screens, she was gone. She didn’t make the cut at the first rose ceremony on premiere night, leaving The Bachelor fans sad to see her go so soon, as many of us tuned in to see how Patty would do on the show.

Patty James says, ‘It wasn’t meant to be’

If anyone from The Golden Bachelor cast embodies grace and elegance, it is Patty James.

She was sent home during the first rose ceremony, a shock to Bachelor Nation as she probably had more people cheering her on than any other woman there.

When she didn’t make the first cut, she didn’t act out or make a scene — and some of these elder women absolutely threatened to make a scene if they didn’t get a rose, just like the villains of the original show.

Even after the episode was over, Patty held her head high and continued to show class, even in her Instagram Stories reaction to her elimination.

Patty posted a photo of herself looking into a mirror with the caption, “It wasn’t meant to be… God has a plan.”

At the bottom of the photo, she wrote, “Whatever my lot, thou has taught.”

Bigger and better things are coming for Patty; we just know it!

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnel support Patty James after premiere night elimination

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell made sure they were there for Patty on the day of her premiere night elimination on The Golden Bachelor.

Matt even used the moment as an excuse to promote Nothing Bundt Cakes, as he is a partner.

In a video shared on Instagram, we saw Matt and Rachael driving to his mom’s house for a surprise visit. They captioned the post, “It’s not a surprise visit, unless you come bearing gifts.”

Matt revealed, “Rach and I flew in-town to surprise mom with @nothingbundtcakes and shower her with love tonight for the premiere.”

He went on to share that they planned to be there for Patty and watch the premiere together.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.