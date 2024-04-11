Sunny Hostin shares why OJ Simpson’s trial was meaningful in her life

Immediately after O.J. Simpson’s death from cancer made the news worldwide, Whoopi Goldberg took time out from the hot topics portion of The View to announce it for those tuning in.

She began the segment by saying, “News broke that O.J. Simpson passed away from cancer at 76.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, O.J. passed away, and a statement from the family reads in part, ” On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.”

O.J. is most famous for the “trial of the century,” as Sunny Hostin called it on The View.

He was acquitted of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, both of whom died on June 12, 1994, but was subsequently found liable for their deaths, according to ABC News.

The trial in which he was acquitted held special meaning for Sunny Hostin and was partly responsible for shaping her career. SUNY.edu reports Sunny began her career as an appellate law clerk, trial attorney, and federal prosecutor.

Sunny Hostin shares vivid memories of the court proceedings

Once Whoopi broke the news of the death of O.J. to the ladies around the table, Sunny Hostin could not keep the flood of memories from coming out verbally.

She took the floor and just started to describe the whole experience, from the chase of O.J.’s white Bronco by the police to the trial that she called “The Trial of the Century.”

She remembered the date she was on with a “guy named Paul” and where she was eating, saying it was one of those questions you ask others—”Where were you at when O.J. was in that Bronco?”

She became a prosecutor because of injustice in the court battle. The tragedy Sunny said was the injustice that O.J. was not found guilty of murder. It struck her so hard that it impacted her life, and she decided to become a prosecutor.

She recounted becoming close with family members. The clip of the announcement was shared on The View’s YouTube channel.

Sara Haines returned to The View after a brief absence

Everyone was worried for Sara, who left for home abruptly midweek to attend a family friend’s funeral.

Thankfully, Sara was back in her seat, sitting next to the show’s matriarch, Whoopi Goldberg, as she shared the news about O.J. Simpson.

Sara shared on Instagram a touching tribute to her friend who passed away.

Sara captioned her post, “‘ Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again.’

– Ron Tranmer. ‘ It seemed to be in remembrance for a family friend named Janie Kahn.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.