The View fans are missing Sara Haines during her absence this week

The View has a great lineup at regular times. Whoopi Goldberg is there on Mondays, and Joy Behar fills in for her on Fridays.

Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin are the mainstays, with Ana Navaro floating around as needed.

With an earthquake, eclipse, and a recent fire, things have been abnormal on the set.

And now a familiar face has been missing since this Tuesday, causing a massive gap in the otherwise steady team.

Sara Haines went missing abruptly, with Whoopi addressing why early during the week. The last time Sara missed, she was sick, but not this time.

Sara gave fans a clue about where she was on her Instagram reels but not why she was missing her seat on The View.

Sara had to fly home to Iowa unexpectedly midweek

Sara shared a screenshot of the Des Moines Airport indicating that she was going to her home state of Iowa on Tuesday.

Whoopi shared on The View why Sara had to go home so suddenly: “We needed to tell you that Sara’s out for a few days attending a funeral for a family friend.”

Sara certainly would not be missing work unexpectedly like this if not for an excellent reason.

A funeral for a family friend was meaningful enough for Sara to jump on a flight home to Iowa.

Sara has previously spoken to the Des Moines Register, recounting how “it feels good” to return home.

Sara’s fans share how much they miss her on The View

Sara has been quiet on Instagram after she shared that she was heading home, so as soon as she posted about having a good attitude in the light of a bad day, fans could not wait to post about their missing her.

A fan said, “Missing you on the View.” Others loved the quote she shared, saying, “This works” and “Very well said…”

Others continued to say, “I miss you, Sara, this week.” Another fan from Iowa said, “I missed you today…” and one last fan called her “Wise.”

Everyone wishes her a safe journey back to New York as she travels back from the funeral.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.