Summer House Season 8: Premiere date, relationship bombshell, and more

It’s hard to believe that an episode of Vanderpump Rules segued into the series premiere of Summer House in 2017.

And now, Summer House is entering Season 8 shortly, and it’s arguably one of their most anticipated seasons yet.

Despite some questionable casting choices over the years, the series has remained highly watchable because the cast understands their assignment is to deliver good TV.

As we head into Summer House Season 8, many changes are on the horizon; some will change the very fabric of the show we’ve watched and loved for years.

It’s necessary to switch things up here and there to give a show longevity, and something tells me that this could be the best season yet.

Summer House has always been a reliable performer for Bravo, with the network giving it a premiere in the first few months of the year to give us some respite from the winter chill.

In January 2024, it was confirmed that Summer House Season 8 would commence on Thursday, February 22, at 9/8c.

It’s unclear at this stage what will be airing before Summer House in the 8/7c slot, but we’re sure the show doesn’t need another show’s audience to thrive. It has plenty of fans.

Summer House Season 8: who’s on the cast?

Summer House wouldn’t be the same without its three OGs, so it makes sense that Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Carl Radke remain on the cast.

They remain the draws at this stage, and it’s doubtful the show would continue to thrive if it stopped being built around their lives.

They’re seasoned reality TV veterans at this stage and know how to act in front of the cameras for maximum impact.

Amanda Batula, who has been with the show as a regular since Summer House Season 2, will also be staging a comeback.

Also returning for this summer are Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod.

Because the show enjoys throwing in new cast members to make waves for screen time, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson are officially regular players for the upcoming season.

We may get special appearances from other former stars and even people from Winter House because Bravo loves a good crossover.

The breakdown of Lindsay and Carl’s relationship will play out on camera

When filming got underway on Summer House Season 8 last summer, Lindsay and Carl were still together and preparing for their Mexico wedding.

But that all changed in September 2023 when Carl sent a letter to family and friends announcing he and Lindsay were no longer together and the destination wedding wouldn’t proceed as planned.

At the time, fans were crushed because this friends-to-lovers duo won legions of supporters during Summer House Season 4 when they had a short-term romance.

Fortunately, they rekindled their relationship in 2021, and on-screen, the chemistry was flowing between them, leaving us to believe they would be the next big Bravo wedding.

In the aftermath of the split, it seems Lindsay had just as many questions as fans, with her telling her Instagram followers back in September that “The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life.”

At the time, she felt like her “entire life and future was ripped from underneath” her, and confirmed she was having a “hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure.”

The Summer House season 8 trailer is dramatic

Seeing the whole story play out on camera will be interesting, but the official trailer leaves us with more questions than answers.

We pick up at the end of summer 2023, at the end of filming, with Carl telling Lindsay that things aren’t working out and that they need to consider this next move.

Ultimately, we know he calls the wedding off, but in the newly released footage, he has an issue with how Lindsay frames herself as a victim.

He believes she’s been lying to the cameras about how strong their relationship is.

As their relationship crumbles, we head back to the beginning of the summer, and while they want everyone to believe they’re in a good place, that facade quickly crumbles when they have a shocking blowout.

Is it possible that Lindsay wasn’t that blindsided by Carl’s decision? It sure looks that way, but the editing may hint that we could view the situation differently when we watch the episodes.

One thing’s for sure: This will be a must-watch season of Summer House because the drama is poised to be off the wall.

Summer House Season 8 premieres Thursday, February 22, at 9/8c on Bravo.