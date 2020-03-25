Stumptown season finale on ABC tonight

The Stumptown season finale is tonight and this is one episode that fans do not want to miss.

It may seem like the debut season of the hit ABC show has come and gone quite quickly, and that is because it is a shorter run than most shows.

Still, viewers will want to make sure to tune in, especially because this hints at a long hiatus before the show returns in the fall on ABC — if it returns.

What happens in the Stumptown season finale?

For Season 1, Episode 18 of Stumptown, lead character Dex Parios (played by Cobie Smulders), is going to become the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

As is usually the case, Dex is going to take matters into her own hands, which will include trying to clear her name before the hour is up.

Will Dex be able to convince her friends and the authorities that she didn’t do anything wrong? Or will the premiere season end with a huge cliffhanger?

A cliffhanger would be tough for fans to deal with, as it could be six months or longer until Stumptown Season 2 airs its premiere.

Below is an extended scene from the new episode called “All Hands on Dex” for readers who want to see what’s coming:

Will evidence back up Dex's story? 😟 Don't miss the #Stumptown finale tonight. pic.twitter.com/B6VW2CgnLQ — Stumptown (@StumptownABC) March 25, 2020

More plot points from Stumptown season finale

Elsewhere in the March 25 episode of Stumptown, Grey (Jake Johnson) is going to attempt to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father.

This could be difficult for Grey, as he — must like his best friend Dex — has trouble letting people get too close to him. But maybe things could change.

Also, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) is going to struggle during this episode to remain impartial during the investigation. Could he lose his job by stepping between Dex and people trying to put her away for murder?

Stumptown Season 2

This could be seen as potentially bad news for fans of the show: ABC has not yet ordered Stumptown Season 2.

The show hasn’t been canceled, but we also haven’t been hearing rumors of Season 2 taking place. Ratings are a big question mark due to the tough time slot on Wednesday nights.

Fans love the show, though, and it has a lot of room to grow in future seasons. It’s also the perfect stop for guest stars, with Michael Beach and Cheryl Hines just two of the famous faces who have appeared on the show.

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to pass on any Stumptown renewal news that comes out after the season finale.

Stumptown airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.