Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix teases episode titles and 2025 release date

Netflix has officially announced that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere in 2025.

This confirmation was made on November 6, 2024, during the annual Stranger Things Day commemorating the in-universe date when Will Byers vanished into the Upside Down.

In celebration of this announcement, Netflix released a teaser video unveiling the titles of the upcoming season’s eight episodes: The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside Up.

Notably, the second episode’s title, The Vanishing of…, is partially redacted, evoking the series’ inaugural episode, The Vanishing of Will Byers.

This has led to speculation about which character might disappear in the final season.

The final episode, titled The Rightside Up, appears to be a deliberate inversion of the Season 1 finale, The Upside Down, suggesting a potential resolution to the series’ central conflict.

In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins. Stranger Things 5 coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/JNs5lznAwl — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2024

Episode titles for Stranger Things Season 5 leave fans guessing

Other episode titles introduce intriguing elements to the Stranger Things universe. According to The Nerdist, The Turnbow Trap likely references Turnbow Land Development & Realty, a fictional Hawkins business previously hinted at by co-creator Ross Duffer.

Shock Jock may pertain to WSQK, a radio station that has been teased as part of the upcoming season. Escape From Camazotz seemingly alludes to Madeleine L’Engle’s science fiction novel A Wrinkle in Time, where Camazotz is a planet controlled by malevolent forces.

The teaser also confirms that Season 5 will be set in the fall of 1987, marking a time jump of over a year since the events of Season 4, which took place in March 1986.

This progression aligns with the aging of the show’s young cast and allows the narrative to explore new developments in Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things finale episode left the cast in tears

As the series concludes, the cast and crew have shared emotional reflections on their journey. David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper, revealed that during the table read for the final episode, the cast experienced uncontrollable crying sessions, indicating the profound impact of the series’ end on those involved.

While fans eagerly await the final season, Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with upcoming projects, including an animated series and a stage show that serves as a prequel.

As anticipation builds for the 2025 release, viewers can look forward to a climactic conclusion that promises to tie together the intricate storylines and beloved characters that have defined Stranger Things since its debut.

Season 5 of Stranger Things will premiere in 2025 on Netflix.