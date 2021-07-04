Station 19 Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The team from Station 19. Pic credit: ABC

Station 19 has managed to pull off some intense and powerful episodes throughout its run. They deal with everything from the deaths of loved ones to racial tensions to many other social issues.

The fourth season even dealt with the emotions following George Floyd’s murder and the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of all the firefighter shows on television, Station 19 has no problem dealing with real-world issues and how it affects front-line workers.

The fourth season of Station 19 ended with Maya and Carina getting married. However, it also ended with Maya losing her job as the captain of Station 19 for defying the chief’s orders to save a child she found unconscious in a fire.

Sullivan stepped into the role of the new Captain of Station 19, and while this is something Andy disapproves of, the rest of the team only heard via text message at the end, and Season 5 looks to deal with the fallout of the changeover.

Here is everything we know so far about Station 19 Season 5.

This article provides everything that is known about Station 19 Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Station 19?

ABC renewed both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 for the 2021-22 television season.

This also comes as little surprise as showrunner Krista Vernoff signed a new overall deal with ABC Signature. Renewing Grey’s Anatomy also included reaching a new deal with Ellen Pompeo, making her the highest-paid actress on television.

“The writers, directors, casts, and crews of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” showrunner Krista Vernoff said.

“Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel.

“Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

It is also no surprise as both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 dominate the ratings.

Grey’s Anatomy is still ABC’s highest-rated and most-watched scripted series. It averages a 1.1 demo rating and 5.3 million weekly viewers (Live+Same Day).

Station 19 is right behind it and ranks No. 2 in both measures.

Station 19 also celebrated with an Instagram post.

“Sound the alarm! 🚨 #Station19 is coming back for another season, besties!!”

Release date latest: When does Station 19 Season 5 come out?

ABC has not revealed when Station 19 will return for its fifth season.

Season 1 was a 10-episode season premiering in March 2018. The second season upped the episodes to 17, premiering in October 2018.

The third season was a mid-season addition in January 2020. It lasted for 16 episodes, and then Season 4 didn’t start until November due to coronavirus pandemic delays.

As long as Station 19 is a regular-season addition, it should hit toward the end of September. However, the past release dates make it hard to know when it will return.

From all accounts, it will be back in the fall and will retain its former timeslot.

We will update this article when ABC officially reveals the Station 19 Season 5 premiere date.

Station 19 Season 5 cast updates

It looks like everyone will return for Station 19’s fifth season.

Jaina Lee Ortiz returns as Andy Herrera, a Lieutenant at Station 19 and the late Captain Pruitt Herrera’s daughter.

Jason George is back as Dr. Ben Warren, a firefighter and PRT Physician at Station 19

Also returning is Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Vic Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan.

Station 19 Season 5 spoilers

Station 19 focuses on several important real-world topics.

In the last season, there was an episode where the firefighters dealt with their grief after the murder of George Floyd. Over on Grey’s Anatomy, the show dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, and that bled over into Station 19 as well.

Station 19 has also dealt with the firefighters losing people close to them, dealing with systemic racism, and tackling some heroic saves.

Don’t expect that to change.

“‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said.

“Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television.

“We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

ABC has yet to announce when Station 19 Season 5 will premiere.