Station 19 cast joined by Khalilah Joi in key Season 4 role

Station 19 cast news has actress Khalilah Joi joining the show for episodes that will air later on this season.

Joi is going to play a new character on the show, but this also isn’t her first time appearing in the world of Grey’s Anatomy.

Back in 2019, Joi appeared on a dramatic episode of Grey’s Anatomy called Silent All These Years. She played Abby, but it would be her only appearance on the show.

Now, about two years later, Joi is going to be returning to this television world as a different character. For die-hard fans of both shows, her face might be a tad familiar for that reason.

Khalilah Joi joins the Station 19 cast

According to a report by Deadline, Khalilah Joi will play Condola Vargas, who is described as “an accomplished litigator who went to law school with Dean’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) sister, and with whom Dean has a romantic past.”

Having ties to Dean certainly presents an interesting dynamic within the show, possibly giving him many more off-work scenes on Station 19. That’s a great thing because we think that Onaodowan is a great actor who brings a lot to the program.

Viewers who watched the last episode of Station 19 already know why Dean is going to be in scenes with a lawyer, as he has plans to sue the police due to what happened in the fall finale. He got arrested while trying to save people from a burning house, leading to the crossover event that concluded with the death of Dr. DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy.

An important season for Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy

“This is a major plotline going forward through our whole season,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline about the introduction of Joi to the Station 19 cast. The lawsuit and why it is necessary will have a lasting impact on the show.

Over on Grey’s Anatomy, things are getting extremely dramatic. Viewers just saw the death of DeLuca, and now Derek Shepherd is back for another new episode. The worry is that the show is starting to work toward a series finale this spring and recent comments from Vernoff and star Ellen Pompeo have fans worried the show is coming to an end.

The current season of Grey’s Anatomy is being written in such a way that the show could end in May. This is being done just in case the show isn’t brought back for Season 18 in the fall. ABC has not yet renewed Grey’s Anatomy, so it really could come to an end if contracts can’t get worked out.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.