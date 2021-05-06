Stargirl Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Brec Bassinger as Stargirl. Pic credit: The CW

Stargirl was a new DC Comics series, one that joined Titans, Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing on the DC Universe streaming service.

When that service stopped showing streaming series and became a comic reading platform called DC Infinite, the shows’ futures were doubtful.

Titans and Doom Patrol moved over to HBO Max, and Swamp Thing ended up canceled. The good news is that Stargirl was saved and moved to regular television.

Here is everything we know so far about Stargirl Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Stargirl Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Stargirl?

The great news is that Stargirl is not only returning for a Season 2, but also a Season 3.

This bodes well for the series as it made its way from DC Universe (which changed into DC Infinite, a comic book only reading platform) to The CW.

DC first announced the series in 2018 when DC Universe picked it up for a 13-episode season with Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti writing and producing.

Once the first season was a hit, it moved to The CW, who renewed it for a second season. It also showed up on HBO Max.

Sadly, the equally popular Swamp Thing did not get saved in the shutdown of DC Universe.

However, The CW announced that a third season would follow the upcoming second season, keeping Stargirl around for a minimum of three seasons amidst the other DC shows in the Arrowverse.

Release date latest: When does Stargirl Season 2 come out?

Stargirl Season 2 will hit The CW on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Here is the announcement concerning the third season, which should hit around the same time in 2022.

“We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl,” The CW’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pedowitz said in a statement.

“While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

Stargirl Season 2 cast updates

The main Stargirl cast members should return for the second season.

This includes Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl and Luke Wilson as her step-father, Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.

The Justice Society members should return with Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat II, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II, and Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman II.

New arrivals for Stargirl include Nick Tarabay as villain Eclipso, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, and Ysa Penarejo as an undisclosed DC character.

Joel McHale should return as Starman and Arrowverse star John Wesley Shipp will be back as Earth-2’s Jay Garrick/The Flash.

Jim Gaffigan will voice the role of Thunderbolt, the powerful entity living inside the pen. Alkoya Brunson will play the role of Jakeem Williams, the holder of the pen.

Stargirl Season 2 spoilers

Based on the DC character of the same name, Stargirl has Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) take on the role of Stargirl.

She forms a new Justice Society of America with her step-father Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) and her friends Wildcat II (Yvette Monreal), Hourman II (Cameron Gellman), and Doctor Midnight II (Anjelika Washington).

Stargirl borrows heavily from Golden Age characters. The villains of the first season include The Injustice Society of America members Icicle, The Dragon King, Tigress, The Fiddler, Brainwave, Sportsmaster, and The Gambler.

The first season of Stargirl ended with the Justice Society of America successfully stopping the ISA from mass-scale mind control. This also featured the deaths of villains: Icicle, Brainwave, and Dragon King.

Solomon Grundy escaped the ISA, and Hourman let him live. Shiv also escaped the ISA’s underground base and found a glowing black diamond. This led to a moment where new villains should threaten the Justice Society of America in Season 2.

Stargirl Season 2 will feature villains, Eclipso and Shade, new heroes in Jakeem Thunder and Thunderbolt, and the return of John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick.

Eclipso will be the main villain, and the second season will go into the villains who survived the first season.

That last name means that Stargirl will play a large role in the Arrowverse, as one of the alternate Earths in the multiverse.

It could easily crossover with Arrowverse series like The Flash, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, once it is safe to have large-scale cast gatherings again.

Stargirl Season 2 will debut August 10 on The CW.