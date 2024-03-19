Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer teases Jedi danger — When does it premiere on Disney+?

Are you ready to see the Jedi hunted like never before?

Star Wars: The Acolyte’s first trailer was released this week, and it’s hard not to be worried about our lightsaber-wielding friends at the heart of this new tale.

Disney+ has revealed that the next chapter in the Star Wars universe focuses on an investigation into a shocking crime spree.

That crime spree involves a villain, played by Amanda Stenberg, wiping out as many Jedi as possible.

Lee Jung Jae plays a Jedi with a link to this villain, but will his character be able to outmaneuver this face from the past?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The streaming service teases, “As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Who will star in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

The impressive cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The trailer showcases some thrilling action scenes, but the show as a whole looks to adopt Andor’s espionage tone, and we’re not mad about it.

The cast alone is worth tuning in for, but the first footage truly looks out of this world.

Disney and Lucasfilm can command A-list talent for their shows, and the series presents big departures for Barnett and Jacinto.

Moss is best known for her work in the Matrix movies, but she’s been a staple of genre series for years, so we can’t wait to see what she brings to the table in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 4.

Disney+ has proven to be the home of better Star Wars fare than we’ve been getting in movie theaters over the last decade.

The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor are just some of the series that have taken the franchise to dizzying heights in the streaming world.

The movies have sadly stalled, and we know that the next Star Wars flick will be a big-screen iteration of The Mandalorian, so it seems Disney+ has clocked on to the success of the streaming offerings.

The Star Wars TV Series are superior to the movies

The streaming shows tend to take bigger risks, whereas the movies have relied on bringing back former stars and setting up big twists involving legacy characters.

While that worked at one point, it’s now more apparent than ever that the strength of this franchise is on streaming.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 4.