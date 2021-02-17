Gina Carano learned Star Wars would not bring her back on social media

Gina Carano on The Mandalorian. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

When Disney chose not to bring Gina Carano back for future projects, it caused a huge uproar from many of her character’s fans.

Most people lashed out at Disney for “canceling” Carano or “firing” her, neither of which is what really happened.

Instead, Carano’s job after The Mandalorian Season 2 had ended and Disney needed to figure out what they planned for future seasons and future television series.

The company chose not to bring back Carano for a new contract on any of their properties. They did not fire her, they just chose to end their working relationship with her.

Television shows do this all the time with all sorts of actors, but Carano’s social media posts caused her case to become a public affair.

How did Disney inform Gina Carano?

Because Disney didn’t fire Gina Carano, and the season of the show she appeared in had ended, the company didn’t inform her of their future plans at all.

Much like every other actor on The Mandalorian, it was time to wait and determine what direction Disney planned to take the series and its spinoff featuring Boba Fett.

There was never the fact that Carano was going to return, as her storyline on The Mandalorian had ended. Rumors had her taking on a role in her own spin-off series, but that show had never been announced or confirmed by Disney.

As a result, Carano found out she was not returning on social media when the news hit the Internet.

“I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired,” Carano told the New York Times about her contract not being picked up for further seasons.

Disney’s statement concerning Gina Carano

Gina Carano made fun of transgender people putting pronouns in their Twitter profiles last year.

She was forced to apologize by Disney for her insensitive statements, but when she did, she said she only made her original statement because a “mob” was “forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

She also spread misinformation about voter tampering and spread many conspiracies during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Disney gave Carano another chance, although it was at this time that they chose not to announce the rumored show she might be starring in. It is likely Disney was waiting to determine whether they would continue working with her.

In the last straw, she went onto Instagram and released a video claiming that Conservatives were treated like Jewish people in Germany by ostracizing them from society. She posted this after the siege of the U.S. Capitol by a mob left five people dead.

Disney chose not to continue working with her at that point. Since her work on the second season of The Mandalorian had ended and there was no future work with her announced, it was a clean break.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the statement read. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”